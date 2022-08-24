Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,379 in the last 365 days.

Traci James's newly released "D and T's Bedtime Story" is an entertaining children's tale to be shared for the joy of reading

"D and T's Bedtime Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Traci James is an imaginative tale that will have readers wondering just what could be waiting inside an abandoned old house.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "D and T's Bedtime Story": an enjoyable narrative for young readers. "D and T's Bedtime Story" is the creation of published author Traci James, a native of Indiana and proud son who values God first.

James shares, "D and T's Bedtime Story is a book for small children and also adults. It was written to create a sense of pleasure and joy for all who reads it. It was meant to create a moment of family time. Let your imagination flow when reading D and T's Bedtime Story."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Traci James's new book will take readers on a creative journey through a spooky cemetery and house.

James shares a simple tale to encourage the imagination of all who read this lighthearted children's work.

Consumers can purchase "D and T's Bedtime Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "D and T's Bedtime Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Traci James's newly released "D and T's Bedtime Story" is an entertaining children's tale to be shared for the joy of reading

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.