Traci James's newly released "D and T's Bedtime Story" is an entertaining children's tale to be shared for the joy of reading

"D and T's Bedtime Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Traci James is an imaginative tale that will have readers wondering just what could be waiting inside an abandoned old house.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "D and T's Bedtime Story": an enjoyable narrative for young readers. "D and T's Bedtime Story" is the creation of published author Traci James, a native of Indiana and proud son who values God first.

James shares, "D and T's Bedtime Story is a book for small children and also adults. It was written to create a sense of pleasure and joy for all who reads it. It was meant to create a moment of family time. Let your imagination flow when reading D and T's Bedtime Story."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Traci James's new book will take readers on a creative journey through a spooky cemetery and house.

James shares a simple tale to encourage the imagination of all who read this lighthearted children's work.

Consumers can purchase "D and T's Bedtime Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "D and T's Bedtime Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing