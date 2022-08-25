Nature’s Vault Launches Gold-Linked Utility Token NVLT in the Polygon Ecosystem

Nature’s Vault, a Singapore-based green-tech Web 3.0 company, announced today a strategic collaboration with Polygon Network, a leading Web3 protocol provider.

Nature's Vault (NVLT:NVLT)

SINGAPORE, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched earlier this year, Nature’s Vault’s mission is to develop innovative and impactful ESG investments that combat climate change, namely greenhouse gas emissions and ecosystem degradation. It’s the first blockchain solution to tokenise geologically quantified un-mined gold deposits. The company’s first project, the Legacy Token, ultimately aims to acquire the mining rights over, and protect at least one million ounces of gold, located in environmentally pristine locations across Canada. The company has already acquired the first 125,000 ounces at a location called Pistol Lake in Ontario, and is in active negotiations on their second acquisition. This preservation of gold is then tokenised as the Legacy Token or NVLT .

Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain development platform that believes in making Web3 more accessible. Polygon enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing on security. The Polygon ecosystem allows developers to sidestep a number of limitations on the Ethereum blockchain, namely high gas fees, and sluggish throughput all while leveraging the security features of the Ethereum mainnet.

"Polygon acts as a base layer for innovation and development of new solutions to our planet's most critical problems. That is why we are delighted to have Nature's Vault on Polygon," said Stefan Renton, Sustainability Lead at Polygon. "Nature’s Vault is tackling environmental impact in a creative way, showcasing itself as an example of projects we are strongly committed to supporting."

Polygon is a multi-purpose ecosystem that leverages eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake consensus. At the time of writing, over 3.4 billion transactions have been made on the platform, with over 3 million transactions per day, and the platform hosts over 37,000 decentralised applications serving a user base of over 142 million.

As a strategic partner, Polygon hosts the Legacy Token on the Polygon blockchain and will facilitate transactions of the token once it launches. Presales of NVLT start next month and Nature’s Vault expects to hold its public sale of the Legacy Token in November 2022 on a leading global exchange.

Phil Rickard, Founder and CEO of Nature's Vault commented: “We are delighted to partner with Polygon and position Legacy Token in their rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem. Together, we are creating real opportunities for investors to not only acquire a gold-linked token, but also participate directly in our mission to combat climate change by reducing unnecessary gold mining. We are working hard to change the way society thinks about and invests in gold. An investment in Legacy Token on the Polygon network is an investment in our planet's future."

Legacy Token - The Token with a Purpose