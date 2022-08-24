"Innovations Push Big Changes in Crypto over TradFi in 2 Years" MEXC VP on Crypto Investment and TradFi
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto and blockchain technologies like stablecoins or DeFi have been proven to make amazing innovations in finance, and the industry is still in the early stage and we have a lot of room to build, says Andrew Weiner, Vice President of MEXC Global.
Weiner talked during a panel at the Blockchain Futurist Conference titled “The Future of TradFi: The Transformation of Traditional Finance to Crypto Investments” recently, together with executives from other top platforms like Genesis, Gemini, and Bitvo.
Traditional financial institutions have always struggled with innovation and traditional technology companies had trouble navigating laws and regulations that move more slowly. The talk was that how do TradFi and crypto play together to capture the best of both worlds. MEXC has made constant efforts to provide institutional and individual customers over the world with innovative and trusted services in the crypto space.
"Traditional institutions really need to complete what they try to accomplish so they can cooperate more closely with markets like Canada. In a broader sense, we can see that a lot of institutions are making changes to work with platforms like MEXC that are way ahead of digital transformation."
Top crypto and blockchain platforms recognize that traditional finance is critical in driving adoptions like payment and trading, enabling them to increase the market share, as we can observe when MEXC recently partnered with Visa and MasterCard, making it a top choice for all customers. While experienced investors can navigate the fiat and cryptocurrency markets with ease, newcomers don't require any prior technical knowledge of blockchain.
"We do rely on many traditional financial partners and their experts in the crypto space, to help us participate in what we're offering to our consumers" Weiner commented.
In the past four years, the exchange has grown in prominence, increasing its total crypto pairs, products, licenses, and customer bar, and it's a non-stop process. In April, MEXC introduced the NFT Index product to help people over the world take a part affordably in NFTs. MEXC uses the purchase of a set amount of an NFT collection as its value support and divides the purchased NFT into a particular amount for indexation. Users are allowed to trade like a spot to get a share of the NFT Index to benefit from related NFT rights. Innovations like this keep happening in the crypto space and contribute to the digital transformation in finance.
“If we look at 2 years, I see institutions making their cryptocurrency investments more, and see more amazing innovations on products and services to bring better user experiences.” Weiner added, "A lot of possibilities of reshaping the future of finance come around."
Cleo Hartman
Cleo Hartman
