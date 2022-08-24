Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,026 in the last 365 days.

AUTOPYLOT NOW AVAILABLE IN MICROSOFT APPSOURCE

AutoPylot company logo

AutoPylot - solving the most frustrating problem with your CRM

Image of the AutoPylot app available for Dynamics CRM users

The AutoPylot D365 Console app integrates call logging directly into D365 CRM

Screen shot of a Dynamics Contact with phone call and note logged in timeline.

AutoPylot automatically captures and logs calls and notes into D365 CRM

Microsoft Dynamics 365 users can now automate activity logging with AutoPylot while solving for common CRM frustrations

AutoPylot’s ability to automate data input and activity logging acts as a catalyst for users to make the most of the data analysis and insight that D365 CRM offers.”
— Alec Mundy, Plus+ Consulting
SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoPylot Technologies Corp., the leader in auto-logging and capturing phone calls and text messages to drive sales productivity, announced today the availability of its AutoPylot D365 Console in the Microsoft AppSource.

Companies using Microsoft Dynamics365 can now take advantage of the AutoPylot platform to ease CRM data input frustrations and drive additional insights into the sales cycles. The AutoPylot platform includes:
• AutoPylot D365 CRM Console app, allowing D365 users to easily integrate AutoPylot into their CRM instance
• AutoPylot mobile app for sales professionals which captures calls and automatically logs the activities into Dynamics
• AutoPylot Portal, allowing sales management to gain valuable insight into team performance and enabling more informed decisions to enable greater team success.

“With the availability of AutoPylot in the Microsoft AppSource, we’ve solved for one of the most common frustrations CRM users identify – a manual, cumbersome data input process that zaps team productivity,” said Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO, AutoPylot. “D365 users can now automate the data logging process end-to-end, saving salespeople valuable time and energy and facilitating actionable insights for sales managers via our Conversational AI tool.”

“We’re committed to sourcing apps that add measurable value for our D365 customers,” said Alec Mundy, vice president of sales at Plus+ Consulting. “AutoPylot’s ability to automate data input and activity logging acts as a catalyst for users to make the most of the data analysis and insight that D365 CRM offers.”

From the AppSource or within the D365 app library, D365 administrators can easily download the AutoPylot app for their CRM instance. AutoPylot’s unified interface ensures a seamless user experience for your team.

AutoPylot will also showcase the platform during the Dynamic Communities North America Summit, October 10-13, 2022. Visit AutoPylot in Hall B, Booth 421.

Learn more or sign up for a 30-day free trial today, at www.autopylot.com.

About AutoPylot
AutoPylot Technologies Corp., part of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, was founded in 2021 to automate the collection of customer conversations and convert them to business intelligence. Co-founded by Boris Medak and Jeff Brown, AutoPylot builds on more than 10 years of experience from Boris’ first company, KnowMe, Inc.

About CoPylot, the AutoPylot reseller program
D365 systems integrators, by joining CoPylot, the AutoPylot partner reseller program, can take advantage of new direct and indirect integration opportunities for them and their clients. To learn more about how the CoPylot program adds value to your business, visit https://www.autopylot.com/co-pylot-partner-program/

Contact Information
Steve Shaw
Chief Marketing Officer
AutoPylot Technologies Corp.
sshaw (at) autopylot.com

Steven Shaw
AutoPylot Technologies Corp
+1 669-280-7496
sshaw@autopylot.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter

AutoPylot - Solving CRM Frustrations

You just read:

AUTOPYLOT NOW AVAILABLE IN MICROSOFT APPSOURCE

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.