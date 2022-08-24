AUTOPYLOT NOW AVAILABLE IN MICROSOFT APPSOURCE
Microsoft Dynamics 365 users can now automate activity logging with AutoPylot while solving for common CRM frustrations
AutoPylot’s ability to automate data input and activity logging acts as a catalyst for users to make the most of the data analysis and insight that D365 CRM offers.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoPylot Technologies Corp., the leader in auto-logging and capturing phone calls and text messages to drive sales productivity, announced today the availability of its AutoPylot D365 Console in the Microsoft AppSource.
Companies using Microsoft Dynamics365 can now take advantage of the AutoPylot platform to ease CRM data input frustrations and drive additional insights into the sales cycles. The AutoPylot platform includes:
• AutoPylot D365 CRM Console app, allowing D365 users to easily integrate AutoPylot into their CRM instance
• AutoPylot mobile app for sales professionals which captures calls and automatically logs the activities into Dynamics
• AutoPylot Portal, allowing sales management to gain valuable insight into team performance and enabling more informed decisions to enable greater team success.
“With the availability of AutoPylot in the Microsoft AppSource, we’ve solved for one of the most common frustrations CRM users identify – a manual, cumbersome data input process that zaps team productivity,” said Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO, AutoPylot. “D365 users can now automate the data logging process end-to-end, saving salespeople valuable time and energy and facilitating actionable insights for sales managers via our Conversational AI tool.”
“We’re committed to sourcing apps that add measurable value for our D365 customers,” said Alec Mundy, vice president of sales at Plus+ Consulting. “AutoPylot’s ability to automate data input and activity logging acts as a catalyst for users to make the most of the data analysis and insight that D365 CRM offers.”
From the AppSource or within the D365 app library, D365 administrators can easily download the AutoPylot app for their CRM instance. AutoPylot’s unified interface ensures a seamless user experience for your team.
AutoPylot will also showcase the platform during the Dynamic Communities North America Summit, October 10-13, 2022. Visit AutoPylot in Hall B, Booth 421.
Learn more or sign up for a 30-day free trial today, at www.autopylot.com.
About AutoPylot
AutoPylot Technologies Corp., part of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, was founded in 2021 to automate the collection of customer conversations and convert them to business intelligence. Co-founded by Boris Medak and Jeff Brown, AutoPylot builds on more than 10 years of experience from Boris’ first company, KnowMe, Inc.
About CoPylot, the AutoPylot reseller program
D365 systems integrators, by joining CoPylot, the AutoPylot partner reseller program, can take advantage of new direct and indirect integration opportunities for them and their clients. To learn more about how the CoPylot program adds value to your business, visit https://www.autopylot.com/co-pylot-partner-program/
