Nikkei collaborates with S&P Global Market Intelligence

Nikkei is entering a new collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc, renowned for its Capital IQ Pro comprehensive desktop solution.TOKYO, JAPAN, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei is entering a new collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence (SPGMI), a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), provider of information services and solutions to the global markets and renowned for its Capital IQ Pro comprehensive desktop solution. The potential areas of collaboration include product development, content and distribution.
The new collaboration is signed by SPGMI, DC Frontiers (DCF), a Singapore-based award-winning data technology company, and Nikkei Inc. Nikkei increased the capital and has become the largest shareholder in DCF; SPGMI will take a stake for the first time. By strengthening its financial foundation, DCF will beef up its engineering and sales resources. The collaboration will aim to promote more effective use of data and news via AI technologies.
In 2018, Nikkei developed its Asia-focused platform, known as scoutAsia, jointly with the Financial Times. DCF came on board as a technology partner in 2019 and brought its AI expertise to improve machine processing of data and news articles. Nikkei has built a rich store of content related to the global economy, industries, management, and technology. Its machine learning technology has made a great deal of content available in English in a timely manner. The accumulated content and technological advantage are highly valued by overseas clients who are looking for better access to information on the Japanese and Asian economies.
Today, challenges are rising across the global business and investment landscape, such as the growing risk of supply chain disruptions and increasing investor demand related to ESG. With the ultimate aim of providing crossover analysis and observational insights on businesses, Nikkei will expand utilization of its content with the latest AI technology. In order to introduce competitive solutions in the market rapidly, Nikkei will actively promote tie-ups and cooperative work with overseas partners, specifically SPGMI relating to content and news distribution, increasing global footprint and solving client challenges related to supply chain, private markets, and sustainability.
About scoutAsia
An Asia-focused news and company data platform, scoutAsia has the ultimate aim of making Asia more accessible to foreign businesses. Combining quality content and technology, scoutAsia provides AI-driven insights on what is changing in Asian businesses.
