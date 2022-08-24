CSIRT.ID now backing Indonesia’s most renowned cybersecurity event
IndoSec 2022, a two-day cybersecurity event, will acknowledge the burgeoning state of Indonesia’s mutli-million-dollar cybersecurity market.JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the effort to mitigate the cybercrime landscape in Indonesia gathers momentum, it’s estimated that the country’s cybersecurity market will reach a staggering $750.5 million mark in 2022.
In the wake of the situation and to support the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim), and Financial Services Authority (OJK), Tradepass is organizing the 5th edition of IndoSec on 6 – 7 September 2022 at Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.
As the country’s premier cybersecurity event that has CSIRT.ID as its Supporting Partner, IndoSec 2022 will attract 600+ cybersecurity experts including the Heads of Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics, and Cyber Law from the leading public and private enterprises across Indonesia.
The most renowned senior executives from Ministry of Health, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Bukalapak, Nestle, Telkomsel, Sodexo BRS, Indodax, Indosat and many others have confirmed to speak at the event and share their thought leadership and wisdom on cybersecurity.
The event will power two knowledge-packed days that will navigate through the latest insights, use cases, strategic advice, case studies, best practices and a lot more from the world of cybersecurity. Some of the most pressing topics from the agenda include ‘Outlining Cloud Security Framework’, ‘Zero Trust Etiquette’, ‘Unified Endpoint Security’, ‘DevSecOps: Developer First Approach’, ‘Digital Forensics’, ‘Focus on CII Cushioning’, ‘Ethical Hacking’, ‘Blockchain Impulse’ and many more.
While talking about his expectations from the event, Pandu Poluan (Head of Information Security, Digital Transformation Office from Ministry of Health – Indonesia) said, “New security threats keep appearing, new methods of infiltration keep being invented. And new ways of doing things such as blockchain and remote working means new attack surfaces. It is my hope that this event will help IT Security practitioners in widening their horizons and keeping up to date with the ever-changing IT Security Landscape.”
The exhibition hall at IndoSec 2022 is going to be jam-packed as a long line-up of leading organizations like Tenable, CrowdStrike, ManageEngine, CyberArk, RiskRecon, Splunk, BlackBerry, SANS, Thales, Exclusive Networks, LogRhythm, SentinelOne, Horangi, Lookout, Synology, Genians, Tufin, CloudSEK, Guardsquare, NSFOCUS, YesWeHack, Hillstone Networks and AppSealing have already reserved their exclusive space to showcase their cutting-edge tech solutions for cybersecurity.
In an interview preceding the event, Deni Kurniawan (VP ICT Security Management, Telkomsel – Indonesia) another key speaker for IndoSec 2022 gave a very crucial insight on cybersecurity, he said, “Building security culture is a journey, not a one-time project. And it requires all stakeholders effort and persistence so that we can take a step together towards better cybersecurity posture.”
The event will also feature an awards segment called IndoSec Awards 2022 that will acknowledge and reward the top talents from Indonesia’s cybersecurity.
The head of information & cybersecurity from Bukalapak (Singapore), Yogesh Madaan expressed his excitement for IndoSec 2022, he commented, “Looking forward to IndoSec 2022 and learning from the experienced speakers. Cybersecurity community is essential to address the upcoming security trends concerns and share the knowledge to build a safe cyberspace and understand the attack surface. It is a complex task which needs collaboration on all levels.”
Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, “IndoSec 2022 will bring together all the best names from Indonesia’s cybersecurity under one roof, thereby posing a networking opportunity like no other. Also, considering the heightened state of cybercrime in the world’s largest archipelago, the event platform will play a crucial role in encouraging collaboration between the public and private sectors.”
Some of the confirmed speakers for IndoSec 2022: Ibenk Dwi Anggono – Director of eGovernment, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Indonesia; Pandu Poluan – Head of Information Security, Digital Transformation Office from Ministry of Health, Indonesia; Vernando Hutagaol – VP Head of Corp. Risk, Security & Business Assurance, Nestle, Indonesia; Deni Kurniawan – VP ICT Security Management, Telkomsel, Indonesia; Yogesh Madaan – CISO/Head of Cybersecurity, Bukalapak, Singapore; Farly Halim – Regional CISO, Sodexo BRS, Indonesia; Yohannes Glen – VP - IT Security, Indodax, Indonesia; Wildan Aliviradya – VP – Head of Public Cloud and Security Solutions, Indosat, Indonesia; Rudi Lumanto - Chairman, CSIRT.ID, Indonesia and many others.
https://indosecsummit.com/
