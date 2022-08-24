HBCU Week Foundation Announces Events To Offer HS Students College Acceptance, Scholarships And Career Opportunities
We’ve expanded our corporate partnerships to offer much more than scholarships. Companies are seeing firsthand that HBCUs provide a direct pipeline for future employment, particularly in STEM.”WILMINGTON, DE, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBCU WEEK FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS TO OFFER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE, SCHOLARSHIPS AND CAREER OPPORTUNITIES
— Ashley Christopher, CEO, HBCU Week Foundation
Providing high school seniors with scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and career path opportunities, HBCU Week Foundation announced today that HBCU Week returns with a full slate of events. HBCU Week Wilmington will be held September 22-25 in Wilmington, Delaware and HBCU Week Disney will be held October 6-9, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
At the heart of HBCU Week is their signature College Fair, in which students have the opportunity to meet with HBCU recruiters from across the U.S. in person to earn on-the-spot acceptance and scholarships. Since its inception in 2017, more than 3,500 students have been admitted into HBCUs, bringing the total number of HBCU Week scholarship awards over the $50 million mark in 2022-2023.
Of the 104 nationwide HBCUs, these educational institutions are responsible for 25% of all African American science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees, and 14% of African American engineering degrees. Most HBCU students are Black or Brown, but students of all races are admitted. White, Hispanic, Native American, Asian and Pacific Islander students make up 22% of total enrollments.
Since the pandemic, HBCU Week Foundation has seen an influx of interest from various corporate partners to collaborate with the non-profit organization, not only to fulfill a growing demand but to intentionally recruit a stronger diverse group of talent in the workplace that more closely mirrors society. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in STEM occupations are slated to grow by 10% between 2020-2030 with a median annual wage of $95,420, more than doubling the national median annual wage of $40,120 for non-STEM occupations.
According to the Federal Reserve 2021 report, the average Black and Hispanic or Latino households earn about half as much as the average White household and own only about 15 to 20 percent as much net wealth. “We’ve expanded the number of corporate partnerships to offer much more than just scholarship funds. Companies are seeing firsthand that HBCUs provide a direct pipeline of talented students for future employment, particularly in STEM related fields,” said Ashley Christopher, CEO, HBCU Week Foundation.
“We’ve exceeded our goal to not only open the door for high school students towards a quality and affordable education at various HBCUs but knock down the door to extend the relationship to internships and career opportunities for minorities immediately after graduation in a variety of these growth industries, with the goal to make an impact in the racial wealth gap.”
Through the support of Michael Purzycki (Mayor of Wilmington, DE), The Chemours Company, The American Institute of Chemical Engineers, The American Chemistry Council, FOSSI, Capital One, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, The Links, Incorporated, Wilmington (DE) Chapter and AstraZeneca, HBCU Week Foundation will fund a significant amount in scholarship awards this year, including the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), providing recipients $10,000 per year for four years in addition to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at participating companies.
“FOSSI has the ability to transform the industrial workforce by tapping into a robust talent pipeline that brings not just diversity of race, gender and ethnicity, but diversity of thought and perspective as well. I’ve seen personally the incredible impact FOSSI has had on our nearly 300 students to date, and I’m awed by their commitment and dedication to build a better future for themselves, their communities and the world. I’m thrilled that with the support of more than 60 partner corporations, we have raised more than $17 million, on our way to $50 million, to support over 350 scholarships and internships for these smart, dedicated and deserving students across the nation," said Mark Vergnano, Chair of FOSSI.
Additionally, significant financial backing for HBCU Week Foundation programming has been awarded from the following corporations: Bank of America, Barclays, Salesforce, Hallmark Mahogany, Delaware State University, Wells Fargo, The City of Wilmington, Delaware and DuPont.
In addition to the College Fair, HBCU Week Wilmington takes students through an immersive experience to introduce them to the benefits of attending an HBCU – from campus tours and panel discussions to a headliner comedy show plus the opportunity to network and create future friendships. “Without HBCU Week, I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t be at the school of my dreams,” said Nia Anderson, Future of Chemistry Scholarship Recipient, Howard University Class of 2023.
At the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, HBCU Week Disney will offer students the opportunity to attend the College Fair, lunch-and-learn series for careers in a wide variety of industries including sports and entertainment, as well as attend a live broadcast of ESPN First Take with HBCU Ambassador and Winston Salem State University alum Stephen A. Smith. Select HBCUs will also participate in a Battle of the Bands competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex and a special parade at the Magic Kingdom Theme Park.
High school seniors can register and get updated information on the full schedule of events and future scholarship announcements by visiting HBCUWeek.org. Scholarship applications will open September 23, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.hbcuweek.org.
