Wholesale Ethical Apparel Company Seeks British Partner
OCC Apparel Green Star Logo
OCC Apparel - UK Partner Required.
I look forward to partnering the OCC Apparel green star with a like minded ethical apparel entrepreneur.”CURRUMBIN, QLD, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCC Apparel - UK Partner Required
— Nick Barclay
The market for ethically sourced clothing and apparel is rapidly growing as more and more companies and brands are requesting ethically accredited products, decoration services, relabeling and local hands on expert advice.
In response to this growing demand, OCC Apparel, founded and operated in Australia since 2004 and franchised in New Zealand, offers a complementary ethical apparel business opportunity to an established UK based wholesale clothing company, screen printer or apparel expert.
OCC Apparel is expanding its business into the United Kingdom to meet its global demand and is looking to appoint one UK master franchisee to establish and grow the OCC Apparel business and brand across the UK.
- Ethical & organic apparel market leader
- Expert back office administration team
- Growth market
- Actively involved CEO
Contact Nick Barclay at nick@occapparel.com.au, OCC Apparel's Founder and CEO, to secure your interest in this one off OCC Apparel UK opportunity.
Nicholas Barclay
OCC Apparel
+61 400 055 412
nick@occapparel.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other