Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,712 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes - Understanding Cryptocurrency and its Rise

TEXAS, August 23 - August 23, 2022                       

(AUSTIN) — Nearly 9 out of 10 Americans have heard at least a little about cryptocurrencies, and 16 percent have invested in, traded or used a cryptocurrency, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey.

Even though more Americans are familiar with cryptocurrency only about 48 percent of respondents in 2015 reported hearing about bitcoin skepticism is growing. Critics have called cryptocurrency a scam, a pyramid scheme and much more. 

In the recently released August issue of Fiscal Notesthe Comptroller’s office provides an overview of cryptocurrency and explains its rise since 2009 as well as its continued interest among some investors.

“Cryptocurrency frequently appears in the news, but what it is and how it is used remains a mystery to many Texans,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Maybe that’s because crypto, as it’s often called, has its own lingo or because it can seem like something out of a science fiction movie, with its complex software programs and digitized coins.”

This issue of Fiscal Notes also examines cryptocurrency mining and the vast facilities and networks of servers needed to produce it. Texas mining operations include one in Rockdale, and more are likely because of Texas’ business-friendly environment and energy potential.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes - Understanding Cryptocurrency and its Rise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.