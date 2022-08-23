Baltaire, Award Winning Fine Dining Restaurant, Adding New Lunch Selections to their Already Scrumptious Menu

Baltaire Restaurant

The home of Executive Chef Samuel Jung is bringing out even more options for a superior lunch experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exquisite service and delightful presentation are just the beginning of the Baltaire experience. Prepare to be amazed. The incredible Baltaire restaurant has added new, palate-pleasing selections to savor in the Baltaire's sun-soaked dining room or ensconced on their airy outdoor terrace.

Join them for a lunch date between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM Monday through Friday, and enjoy fresh, new, mouth-watering dishes like their Lobster Cobb Salad with bacon lardons, avocado, Chino Valley egg, and blue cheese, or their Open-Faced Steak Sandwich with whipped goat cheese, asparagus, pickled shallot, arugula, cherry tomato, parmesan, and Baltaire’s signature steak sauce. Complement the incomparable repast with a delicious bottle of wine from their expansive selection.

The Baltaire restaurant is a modern experience with classic genes where one can enjoy lunch in the sun and dinner under the stars. It’s the perfect place for conversation, cocktails, and an intimate dinner any night of the week.

With Executive Chef Samuel Jung leading their kitchen, and their certified sommelier conceptualizing cocktails and curating the wine list, Baltaire brings the highest grade steaks, superlative seafood, and resplendent drinks, and plenty of healthy, light fare options to Brentwood.

Their light and airy dining room give way to a gorgeous outdoor terrace by way of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, providing spacious seating for sun-soaked lunches and lavish nighttime wining and dining, all with a mid-century modern design. Adjacent to the main dining room, their inviting lounge is the ideal place to meet and enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine and listen to music. The Baltaire is a steakhouse, completely re-imagined and irresistible.

The Michelin Guide says:

“Do not let its exterior fool you since Baltaire is a real beauty. It is equal parts sultry and spacious with a stunning bar to boot. It has all of the bells and whistles synonymous with steakhouses (think dark wood and leather) yet it eschews that tired old boy's club ambiance, offering an entirely welcoming vibe instead.

The extensive menu has a number of pleasing appetizers, including grilled artichokes, expertly charred and served alongside a Meyer lemon aïoli and Fromage blanc-based Kalamata olive dip with toasted baguette. Of course, few things beat a broiled three-inch thick bone-in Porterhouse with its rich and beefy buttery flavor, served with oversized platters of sautéed button mushrooms with sweet onions and crispy roasted German potatoes.”