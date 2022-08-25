EDRM Announces Lockhaven Solutions, LLC as Newest Trusted Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Lockhaven Solutions, LLC Lockhaven Solutions

We live in the age of eternal breach. Cyber and data privacy risks permeate our lives. We believe cyber risk management is a people business - our motto is 'Strength Through Culture.'” — James Dever, Co-Founder and Principal at Lockhaven Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Lockhaven Solutions, LLC, experts in cyber risk management, education, and cultural transformation, has joined EDRM as a Preserver Trusted Partner. Lockhaven Solutions is a Hispanic and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

Privacy and security enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“We live in the age of eternal breach. Cyber and data privacy risks permeate our lives,” said James Dever, Co-Founder and Principal at Lockhaven Solutions, a former US Air Force Professor of Cyber Warfare, US Army Cyber Warfare Judge Advocate, and US Army Intelligence School Law Chair. “We believe cyber risk management is a people business - our motto is 'Strength Through Culture.'"

“Becoming a Preserver Partner of the EDRM is a natural fit for Lockhaven”, said Dr. Jack Dever, CEO and Co-Founder at Lockhaven Solutions, a former FBI Assistant General Counsel, Assistant US Attorney, Bank Executive, and US Army Combat Veteran. “EDRM and Lockhaven Solutions share a common ethos of helping others and striving for the betterment of the community. Working with Mary Mack and Kaylee Walstad has been wonderful and we look forward to a long partnership.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Lockhaven Solutions are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“We are excited to welcome Lockhaven Solutions to our formal EDRM Trusted Partner family,” says Mary Mack, CISSP, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “EDRM is grateful for the service of the Dever brothers, and their passion to increase, not only the security posture of mission critical organizations, but also the culture and diversity of individuals with security expertise and training.”

This partnership allows Lockhaven access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 136 countries spanning six continents.

Jack and James Dever were recently featured on an EDRM Illumination Zone podcast, showcasing their journey through parental influence, education, military service and private sector. In addition, they joined Jason R. Baron and Mary Mack at a “Ripped from the Headlines Flash Webinar, “Flash Webinar: Deleted Text Messages from Secret Service, DOD & DHS.”

Listen to the podcast here. https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/illumination-zone-james-jack-dever-of-1811665/

Listen to the fireside chat webinar here. https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/7841/553788?utm_source=EDRMGlobalInc&EIN_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=553788

Learn more about Lockhaven’s solutions at https://www.lockhavensolutions.com/

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Lockhaven Solutions

Lockhaven Solutions is a professional services company that specializes in tailored, risk-based solutions to navigate the risks of today’s digital world. We know one size does not fit all in cyber risk management and take the time to truly know our partners and understand their needs. Solutions must be holistic, integrated, and aligned with their priorities.

We empower senior leaders through education and have educated boards of public companies, Congress, Cabinet Secretaries, and foreign Heads of State. Beyond senior leaders, our bespoke training for employees is unique in the industry. Our videos are experiential in nature and break the mold of generic and ineffective e-learning. We also offer industry leading Tabletop Exercises which turn theoretical plans into tested processes that will hold up during a crisis. Lastly, we advise on enterprise risk management programs to facilitate risk-based decisions in both strategic and day-to-day operations.

We stand ready to help prepare your organization for the challenges of tomorrow.

Learn more about Lockhaven Solutions at https://www.lockhavensolutions.com/

EDRM Media Contact