4imprint Grants Help More Than 600 Organizations Make Greater Impacts

4imprint® one by one® program assists nonprofits

More than 600 organizations in the United States and Canada received 4imprint one by one® grants during the second quarter of 2022. From showing volunteers appreciation to serving the public, the $500 in-kind 4imprint grants of nonprofit promotional items are helping these organizations live out their missions and achieve their goals.

The one by one® program provides an average of five grants every business day to various religious organizations, schools, 501(c)(3) organizations and registered Canadian nonprofits.

Ways the 4imprint promotional product grants are being used include:

"We see compassion and creativity in the way these organizations serve their communities," said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO, 4imprint. "It's inspiring to see organizations continually find new ways to improve lives and communities."

In addition to the nonprofit grants awarded this quarter, 4imprint provided inventory donations to businesses, associates, troops and customers in the United States, Canada and other countries. A complete list of grants can be seen at https://onebyone.4imprint.com/recipients/2022.

About 4imprint's one by one program

one by one is the charitable giving program of 4imprint. Since 2006, 4imprint's one by one program has supported nonprofits with IRS-approved 501(c)(3) status or Canadian-registered charities, religious organizations and accredited schools. Over the program's history, the promotional products retailer has awarded promotional products grants to more than 10,500 nonprofit organizations to help advance their missions. To apply, submit an application at least two months in advance at https://onebyone.4imprint.com/application.

About 4imprint

4imprint is part of 4imprint Group plc, which is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Group provides promotional products to millions of customers throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland. 4imprint offers corporate gifts, personalized gifts, custom T-shirts, promotional pens, travel mugs, tote bags, water bottles, Post-it® Notes, custom calendars, custom shirts and much more. For additional information, visit http://www.4imprint.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005816/en/