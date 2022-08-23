Gel Blaster to Use Nogin's SmartShip Program

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gel Blaster ("Gel Blaster"), the exclusive provider of advanced backyard battle blasters with clean-up technology, has upgraded its online store fulfillment with the SmartShip program delivered by Nogin ("Nogin" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service ("CaaS") technology.



Nogin's SmartShip application helps brands such as Gel Blaster enhance their shipping and fulfillment operations without all the cost and complexity of managing those pieces themselves. SmartShip delivers all the order, inventory, shipping, logistics and warehouse management in one easy-to-use application. SmartShip's sophisticated technology can be licensed individually or bundled with Nogin's fulfillment offering, allowing brands to best utilize Nogin to optimize their shipping and fulfillment operations. Fueled by insights from the Company's wider platform and optimized by ongoing technology upgrades, SmartShip will help Gel Blaster deliver top-tier service to its customers without needing to re-platform.

"As our ecommerce operation expands, it is crucial that we have the right partners in place so we can focus on our products and customers instead of on maintaining our fulfillment technology," said Gel Blaster President Peyton Healey. "Nogin's SmartShip program allows us to utilize new commerce insights and provide the exceptional delivery service to which our customers have become accustomed. By simplifying our shipping and fulfillment operations, SmartShip will help us scale as Gel Blaster becomes a household name in outdoor entertainment products."

"Our mission is always to bring the enterprise capabilities of the largest retailers to brands that are struggling to keep pace," said Nogin Co-founder and CEO Jan Nugent. "SmartShip represents our commitment to meeting our partners where they need us most, including allowing brands on other storefront platforms to leverage Nogin's enterprise inventory, fulfillment, and logistics. With our software and scale, Gel Blaster will benefit from highly efficient ecommerce operations and can focus on what it does best – providing great products for its customer base. We look forward to our continued partnership with Gel Blaster and other brands across commerce-based industries who can benefit from optimized shipping."

The Gel Blaster announcement follows Nogin's recent announcement of plans to become publicly traded through a combination with Software Acquisition Group III SWAG, a special purpose acquisition company. Additional details can be found here.

About Nogin

Nogin, the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world's leading Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology platform for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for such D2C brands as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

About Gel Blaster

Gel Blasters are new, revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, Gellets®, or colorful, absorbent beads. Gellets® are specifically designed to disintegrate on contact, beginning their dehydration process that leaves no stain, no mess, and no clean up. Gel Blasters are safe for people, pets, and the environment, and are the next evolution of fun. For more information, visit www.gelblaster.com.

Contacts:

Nogin Media Relations Contact:

BOCA Communications

nogin@bocacommunications.com

Nogin Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

nogin@gatewayir.com