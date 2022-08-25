AT&T Recognizes the Poem Black Dandelion, and a New MultiMedia Platform is Born

Semaj Brown, Creator of BLACK DANDELION, AT&T's Dream In Black feature poem

Semaj Brown, Poet Laureate and Consummate Educator Creates a Platform for Youth with her BLACK DANDELION Poem

We are Black Dandelions. We will never be destroyed. We grow the power of goodness for generations into the future.” — Semaj Brown

FLINT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no doubt that the world will be looking for black dandelions now that the corporation AT&T, in a search, found the video of Flint, Michigan Poet Laureate, Semaj Brown reading her Black Dandelion poem on her website. An excerpt of the audio recording of the poem highlights a one-minute commercial of the acclaimed Dream In Black, Black Future Makers Afrofuturistic Lifestyle platform, and is to be aired nationally on television and social media platforms.

As an Academy of American Poets Poets Laureate Fellow, Semaj Brown was included in the Academy’s National Poetry Month 2022 Dear Poet project: bit.ly/3yPbGfj. Students from around the United States and the world wrote letters to her in response to a video of her reading the Black Dandelion poem. Brown wrote the poem from the recollections as a young child during the turmoil of the Civil Rights era.

The student’s letters represented a range of ethnicities: Armenian, Asian, Black, White, and more. Deeply moved, Brown says: “Their insights compelled me to resee the historical, global implications of my own writing. Many of the youth assumed a-kind-of convergent identity with the Black Dandelion railing against inflicted injustices suffered by their ancestors, while enthusiastically embracing the hopeful resilience of the flower, hailing the spirit of the weed”.

The student letters deeply moved and inspired the educator within Poet Laureate Brown and now she has developed the poem Black Dandelion into a multimedia platform for youth expression, called Voice of Black Dandelions. Semaj Brown will formally introduce the new platform at the Centennial

Anniversary of Michigan Council Teachers of English (MCTE) Conference as their keynote luncheon speaker at the Kellogg Center in Lansing, MI, October 14, 2022.

About Semaj Brown: She is Flint, Michigan’s Inaugural Poet Laureate, the creator of the award-winning literary and literacy civic initiative, The Poetry Pod Project (P3). Brown became an Academy of American Poets Poets Laureate Fellow in 2021. To learn more visit: www.SemajBrown.com

