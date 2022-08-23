The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces Their New NX Desktop Model
Kubuntu Focus has expanded their system offerings, with a new small form factor desktop system.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Kubuntu Focus team announces their latest system: The Focus NX small form factor desktop. This is their third model optimized for Kubuntu 22.04 LTS and the KDE Plasma interface.
The Kubuntu Focus NX can be ordered with either the i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 11th generation Intel® CPU. Both are fast and power-efficient. They also include the Xe iGPU, which is often 3x faster than the prior-generation and drive up to four 4K displays concurrently. Systems are built to order and can be customized with up to 64 GB of 3200Mhz dual-channel RAM, 6 TB of total storage (2 TB NVMe, 4 TB SSD), and optional full disk encryption. Prices start at $695.
The NX has many high-speed ports and features to make connecting simple and fun:
* 2 x Thunderbolt™ 3 / USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4
* 1 x HDMI 2.0b
* 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4
* 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
* 1 x RJ-45 Intel i225-V 2.5 GbE LAN (10/100/1000/2500 Mbit/s)
* 1× Audio Jack 2-in1 with Headphone and Microphone
* 1 x Far-Field Quad-Array Microphones
* 1 x SDXC Memory Card Reader
* 1 x Kensington Lock Mount
* 1 x VESA Compatible Bracket for Monitor Mount
“The NX is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers that want or need compatibility with the OS that powers the internet and billions of other devices,” says Michael Mikowski, General Manager. “We feel its tiny footprint, high performance, and the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS OS makes it a great choice for development workstations, office servers, and media centers. Thanks to the great port selection, one can easily add an eGPU to run large ML pipelines or turbo-charge rendering performance when needed.”
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus works to provide the best out-of-the-box Linux experience and save customers time every day by building on KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS and Kubuntu 22.04 LTS:
* Carefully selected and configured curated apps
* Hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations
* Unique and useful GUI tools
* Constantly tested kernels, graphics drivers updates, and desktop upgrades
* Quality high-speed NVMe drives and RAM
* Searchable HOWTOs designed specifically for your Focus system
* Live Support via phone, email, or remote session
Paco Nathan is a renowned Machine Learning expert and consultant. Here's is what he has to say about his experience with the Focus M2:
"KFocus pioneered ‘DevOps’ to the Desktop, which I leverage to run bare metal on a GPU laptop, in much the same environment as my HPC cluster in the cloud. No messing around with excuses like ‘brew’, ‘xcode’, or ridiculous paths that involve backslashes. Get to work straight away with zero tech giant overhead, while KFocus has your back with responsive experts, tested system management, and drama-free patches in daily package upgrades. Crunch your data and build large models without waiting for permission."
