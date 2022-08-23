St. Johnsbury Barracks / I-91 mm 129 -Tractor Trailer Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4006480

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: August 23rd 2022 0320-0800 hours

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

HIGHWAY: Interstate 91

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 129 North

WEATHER: No precipitation/Dark

ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Hunter

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winslow, ME

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: International

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to drivers side, and front of the tractor.

Additional damage to the trailer as a direct result of the flames, and contact with guardrails.

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 91 near St. Johnsbury. Initial reports advised the TT unit was off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the northbound side. Subsequent investigation revealed that the TT Unit struck the bridge abutment and collided with several hundred feet of guardrail ultimately causing a fire. I-91 was temporarily shut down while first responders on scene worked to make the scene safe. The operator was treated for minor injuries at NVRH in St. Johnsbury. This crash remains under investigation at this time.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.