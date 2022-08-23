St. Johnsbury Barracks / I-91 mm 129 -Tractor Trailer Crash
CASE#: 22A4006480
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: August 23rd 2022 0320-0800 hours
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
HIGHWAY: Interstate 91
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 129 North
WEATHER: No precipitation/Dark
ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Hunter
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winslow, ME
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: International
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to drivers side, and front of the tractor.
Additional damage to the trailer as a direct result of the flames, and contact with guardrails.
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 91 near St. Johnsbury. Initial reports advised the TT unit was off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the northbound side. Subsequent investigation revealed that the TT Unit struck the bridge abutment and collided with several hundred feet of guardrail ultimately causing a fire. I-91 was temporarily shut down while first responders on scene worked to make the scene safe. The operator was treated for minor injuries at NVRH in St. Johnsbury. This crash remains under investigation at this time.
