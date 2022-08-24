Metatron’s Digital Asset Management and Monetization strategy
Metatron Apps (OTC: MRNJ) is pleased to announce a new strategy that involves digital asset acquisition for development and monetization
Metatron Apps Inc. (OTCBB:MRNJ)
— Joe Riehl
DOVER, DE, July 23rd, 2022 — Metatron Apps (OTC: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce a new strategy that involves digital asset acquisition for development and monetization.
Areas of Focus include:
Web Properties
An ever-expanding collection of strategically acquired domain names and websites that include well established points of interest and newly emerging niches.
Mobile Apps
A catalog of thousands of native iOS and Android apps representing millions in sales and securing prominent app store listing placements.
NFT/Metaverse
Aggressively speculative holdings that include virtual real estate, exclusive art works & partnerships, and various digital currency positions.
The company also plans to develop a digital asset marketplace for its NFTs, domains, mobile apps and other digital properties. Customers can
currently tokenize their digital assets and browse popular NFT artwork at the company’s NFTminthouse.com.
“Our strategically curated portfolio bridges the gap between traditional digital properties and the still untapped opportunity of the metaverse.”
Joe Riehl CEO Metatron.
