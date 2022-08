Metatron’s Digital Asset Management and Monetization strategy

Metatron Apps (OTC: MRNJ) is pleased to announce a new strategy that involves digital asset acquisition for development and monetization

Metatron Apps Inc. (OTCBB:MRNJ)

Our strategically curated portfolio bridges the gap between traditional digital properties and the still untapped opportunity of the metaverse.” — Joe Riehl

DOVER, DE, USA, August 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metatron’s Digital Asset Management and Monetization strategyDOVER, DE, July 23rd, 2022 — Metatron Apps ( OTC : MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce a new strategy that involves digital asset acquisition for development and monetization.Areas of Focus include:Web PropertiesAn ever-expanding collection of strategically acquired domain names and websites that include well established points of interest and newly emerging niches.Mobile AppsA catalog of thousands of native iOS and Android apps representing millions in sales and securing prominent app store listing placements. NFT /MetaverseAggressively speculative holdings that include virtual real estate, exclusive art works & partnerships, and various digital currency positions.The company also plans to develop a digital asset marketplace for its NFTs, domains, mobile apps and other digital properties. Customers cancurrently tokenize their digital assets and browse popular NFT artwork at the company’s NFTminthouse.com.“Our strategically curated portfolio bridges the gap between traditional digital properties and the still untapped opportunity of the metaverse.”Joe Riehl CEO Metatron.Other News:Be sure to download the Focused Life Force Energy Appwhich activates a positive energetic environment that supports the consciousness of your space and provides you with more energy to improve the quality of your life. Free 15-day trial with no credit card.Apple https://apple.co/3j71Myv Android: https://bit.ly/FocusedLifeForceEnergyApp Web: https://bit.ly/3KynC9a Metatron apps:iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps Google Play: http://bit.ly/1O64fX9 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc News: https://metatroninc.com/blog Website: http://www.MetatronApps.com Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement.