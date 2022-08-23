Shannon Lanier, Gayle Bass, Elizabeth Werner, Suki Krishman Join Knocking As Hosts

The content and commerce company's Knocking Studio expands production capabilities with new and existing segments across networks

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knocking, a company that produces e-commerce for all media, today announced that Shannon LaNier, Gayle Bass, Elizabeth Werner and Sukanya Krishman have joined as hosts. Knocking is a leader in producing content and commerce for media companies to create new connections with their audiences through compelling segments featuring new, popular and exclusive products.

"As we expand our slate of Knocking talent, this is the first of many exciting announcements," said Candi Carter, chief content officer, Knocking. "Shannon, Gayle, Elizabeth and Suki are all highly-regarded professionals across news and media and are beloved hosts to consumer audiences. Their unique voices will help showcase Knocking's celebrated brand partnerships."

Shannon LaNier, a news anchor with Cheddar News' Opening Bell, is hosting Knocking's Local Steals & Deals segment in partnership with Cox Media Group.

"If there is one thing I LOVE to do, it's save money!," said LaNier. "Now I'm so excited to help all my TV friends/viewers also save tons of money while getting awesome items that will make their lives easier and more enjoyable with Local Steals and Deals!"

Gayle Bass, former host of the nationally syndicated TV show "RightThisMinute," along with lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner, are currently hosting CBS Mornings Deals.

"Knocking has a great team with diverse talents and it's an exciting time to work in the e-commerce space," said Bass. "Every brand and product has a story and I'm thrilled to share those stories for CBS Deals."

"I love that we partner with brands that offer the highest quality products and then work hard to offer them to our viewers with exclusive savings," added Werner. "I look forward to presenting products that make life easier, help solve everyday problems, help us all live more comfortably and so much more!"

Sukanya Krishnan will debut as a Knocking host in the coming weeks.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Knocking team," said Krishnan. "E- commerce is an evolving space and as someone with decades of morning news experience, I've been part of the brand ecosystem. As a storyteller, Knocking is the next step for me to help serve the viewer with brands they love with the shows they love."

Knocking's process is turn-key. The team collaborates with a media company to develop authentic short-form shopping segments, then secures talent and creates lasting relationships with the brands that will best serve a partner's audience. Knocking offers full-service production or will support a partner's in-house needs.

Knocking has worked with leading U.S. and Canadian media companies, including Disney ABC, iHeartMedia, Cox Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Meredith and NBC Owned Television Stations, to incubate commerce businesses and turn passive audiences into active consumers.

About the hosts:

Shannon LaNier is an Emmy Award-winning TV show host and news anchor with Cheddar News' "Opening Bell" 9am-11am ET . He is also a fatherhood and family influencer as @MrShannonLanier on social media with nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok alone. LaNier's the co-author of the Random House Inc. book "Jefferson's Children: The Story of One American Family," along with photojournalist Jane Feldman . While you may remember LaNier as co-host of BET's celebrity talk show "Arise Entertainment 360" and Black Enterprise Magazine's nationally-syndicated shows: "Black Enterprise Business Report" and "Our World With Black Enterprise," he is also host of the podcast, Daddy Duty 365.

(aka "Suki"), a seven-time Emmy Award winner, is no stranger to live broadcast content, having served as anchor, journalist for a myriad of local and national networks such as PIX 11, FOX5NY and TLC. Krishnan has chronicled some of the biggest national and local stories over the last two decades. She was also a trailblazer becoming the first South Asian to anchor news in the No. 1 market. Krishnan received back-to-back Emmys in 2005 and 2006 for On-Camera Achievement (NEWS) Anchor/Host, and two Emmy Awards in 2014 for news coverage of Superstorm Sandy. Gayle Bass has been a host of the nationally syndicated TV show "RightThisMinute" for the last 11 years. She's worn numerous hats in the media business, including radio news anchor, reporter and host. While talking politics and pop culture on the radio, she co-hosted the daily lifestyle TV show "Your Life A to Z". Bass has hosted and produced product videos for paid segments and trade shows, and was a film reviewer for the East Valley Tribune. While at The Arizona Republic and azcental.com, she was a content editor and the first person to host a news broadcast for an online newspaper. Aside from mass media work, Bass served as host for training videos for PetSmart, AZ Post and more. She serves on the board of the Phoenix Film Critics Society.

has been a host of the nationally syndicated TV show "RightThisMinute" for the last 11 years. She's worn numerous hats in the media business, including radio news anchor, reporter and host. While talking politics and pop culture on the radio, she co-hosted the daily lifestyle TV show "Your Life A to Z". Bass has hosted and produced product videos for paid segments and trade shows, and was a film reviewer for the East Valley Tribune. While at The Arizona Republic and azcental.com, she was a content editor and the first person to host a news broadcast for an online newspaper. Aside from mass media work, Bass served as host for training videos for PetSmart, AZ Post and more. She serves on the board of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. Elizabeth Werner is a lifestyle expert who meets with manufacturers, publishers and entertainment companies from around the world, gaining a thorough understanding of industry and consumer trends. Werner has appeared on various national and local television and radio stations including but not limited to: "The View," " Tamron Hall Show ," "Today," "Fox and Friends," CNN and "Access Hollywood," always sharing great products for the whole family. Since 2000, Werner has also been a Guest Host on QVC. Werner has been recognized as a toy expert and is a member of the committee that votes for the Toy of the Year Awards for The Toy Association. In addition, she has been recognized by the Women in Toy Association as a "Woman to Watch in the Toy Industry".

About Knocking Knocking is an e-commerce company with an award-winning in-house production team at Knocking Studio. Knocking finds the products consumers love and puts them in all media people consume. Partnering with media companies, Knocking delivers real deals through short-form shopping segments viewers trust and value, while helping brands get more direct-to-consumer access.

