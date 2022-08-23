CyrusOne names Michael Nudelman SVP of Project Development

CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, has hired Michael Nudelman as Senior Vice President of Project Development. Michael brings more than 20 years of experience in data center development, strategy, and management of multidisciplinary teams, including nine years as senior lead for global data center strategy for Google.

In his new role, he will lead global site selection strategy, acquisitions, and expansion of the CyrusOne portfolio of data center assets with a focus on sustainable operations and reliable power infrastructure.

Before joining CyrusOne, Michael spearheaded international teams and data center projects for Google that successfully enabled the delivery of several gigawatts of data center capacity and over 5 billion dollars in investments. Before Google, he led the development of utility-scale solar projects for Amonix, a solar technology company funded by Kleiner Perkins and Goldman Sachs. He also led system engineering and development of the HP7000 Digital Press at Hewlett Packard.

"I am excited to join CyrusOne as we expand our data center capacity in global markets," Nudelman said. "CyrusOne is well-positioned as a leading player in the data center industry, and I look forward to leveraging my experience working alongside my new colleagues to deliver world-class digital infrastructure to meet the growing demand of our customers."

"CyrusOne is delighted to have Michael join our global team. In his role, Michael will lead and help develop CyrusOne's growth in the years to come, spearheading global site selection strategy, acquisitions and expansion of the CyrusOne portfolio of data center assets," said John Hatem, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at CyrusOne. "Michael will also play an instrumental and strategic role in driving sustainable development and building CyrusOne's reliable power infrastructure that helps diminish our company's impact on the environment."

