Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,340 in the last 365 days.

Jenny Urcan Joins BGE to Launch Jacksonville Office

BGE, Inc. announced today that industry leader Jenny Urcan, PE, has joined the firm as Director of Land/Site Development to launch the firm's presence in Jacksonville, Florida.

Urcan brings nearly 20 years of specialized expertise in civil engineering to BGE, including multi-million-dollar project management, land development, due diligence, and site design and permitting. She is known for her professionalism, organizational skills and technical ability, as well as her ability to create teaming environments that best suit the needs of the client and project. Urcan, along with Senior Consultant Jim Robinson, will focus on establishing BGE's service offerings in the Jacksonville market.

"We couldn't be more excited to be expanding our presence in Florida," said BGE Southeast Region Operations Leader Randy Randermann. "Jenny has a great reputation in the Jacksonville market and we can't wait to see what doors she's able to open for us."

A registered professional engineer in Florida, Urcan received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida. She is a member of the Urban Land Institute, Women in Defense First Coast Chapter and Society of American Military Engineers.

Ranked No. 105 in Engineering News-Record's 2022 Top 500 Design Firms, BGE, Inc. is a nationwide consulting firm that provides a comprehensive range of engineering, environmental, surveying, construction management, and planning and landscape architecture services for public and private clients. Founded in 1975, the firm employs 900 people with offices in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. For more information, please visit bgeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005658/en/

You just read:

Jenny Urcan Joins BGE to Launch Jacksonville Office

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.