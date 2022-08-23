Jenny Urcan Joins BGE to Launch Jacksonville Office

BGE, Inc. announced today that industry leader Jenny Urcan, PE, has joined the firm as Director of Land/Site Development to launch the firm's presence in Jacksonville, Florida.

Urcan brings nearly 20 years of specialized expertise in civil engineering to BGE, including multi-million-dollar project management, land development, due diligence, and site design and permitting. She is known for her professionalism, organizational skills and technical ability, as well as her ability to create teaming environments that best suit the needs of the client and project. Urcan, along with Senior Consultant Jim Robinson, will focus on establishing BGE's service offerings in the Jacksonville market.

"We couldn't be more excited to be expanding our presence in Florida," said BGE Southeast Region Operations Leader Randy Randermann. "Jenny has a great reputation in the Jacksonville market and we can't wait to see what doors she's able to open for us."

A registered professional engineer in Florida, Urcan received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida. She is a member of the Urban Land Institute, Women in Defense First Coast Chapter and Society of American Military Engineers.

Ranked No. 105 in Engineering News-Record's 2022 Top 500 Design Firms, BGE, Inc. is a nationwide consulting firm that provides a comprehensive range of engineering, environmental, surveying, construction management, and planning and landscape architecture services for public and private clients. Founded in 1975, the firm employs 900 people with offices in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. For more information, please visit bgeinc.com.

