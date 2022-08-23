85 countries. 13,464 business cards. One big conclusion

'There Are No Foreign Lands' debunks popular negative global sentiments

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As autocratic politicians, gloomy doomsayers, angry nationalists, and pessimistic academics gain a greater voice in regions cross the world, the influence of globalists has declined. Such negativity has caused international thought leaders to question the validity of shared value systems. These same leaders have begun to believe that we are all doomed to an endless cycle of misunderstanding and conflict.

In Jeffrey A. Sheehan's new book, "There Are No Foreign Lands," this negativism is shown to be unwarranted. A leading communications expert and globalist, Sheehan offers the world a more hopeful scenario, based on his observations gleaned from his travels to 85 countries on every continent. Along with his visits, became acquainted with 13,464 people, collecting a business card from each individual. Sheehan concludes that the key to positive and mutually rewarding intercultural communication is to look past the superficial differences represented by religion, language, culture, and history, and to focus on the values and dispositions that are shared by everyone.

Sheehan's book is divided into two parts. The first part consists of concise biographies of 17 people from 17 different countries from all the inhabited continents, pursuing 17 different professions, speaking 11 different mother tongues, and following 10 different spiritual traditions. The second part consists of his explanation of 13 different values and dispositions shared by the book's 17 heroines and heroes. The values and dispositions are not unusual or difficult to understand, and include character, standards, forgiveness, ambition, adventure, resilience, spirituality (not the institutions of religion), and others. What makes them special is the remarkable prominence of each of them in all of the 17 people Sheehan profiles.

This book will take the reader on a whirlwind tour of the globe, geographically and historically, stopping to visit a remarkable set of individuals whom the author calls the "harbingers of a global spring." Globalists of the world, take heart. It is not too late and you are not alone. Regardless of your political or national inclinations, you will think differently about the world after you read this book. You will come away with hope for the future and optimism about the prospects for a peaceful and prosperous world.

"As a former central bank governor, corporate CEO, and Philippine ambassador to the United States, I have always thought that I was a knowledgeable and committed globalist," wrote Jose L. Cuisia, Jr. "Jeff's book has made me rethink my concept of 'foreign lands.' He has persuaded me that there are no foreign lands."

There Are No Foreign Lands was published first in Chinese by the Shanghai University Press in 2019. The book was ranked #1 for two months on the bestseller list of the Chinese equivalent of Amazon. "I published it first in Chinese out of a commitment to make my book a contribution to intercultural communication, not American and English language hegemony," Sheehan said. "Cultural humility is one of the keys to our future as a species, and I want to do my part to endorse this priority."

The English language version of There Are No Foreign Lands, is now available on Amazon in hardcover and e-book editions.

Contact:

Saumya Bhardwaj

***@thegutenberg.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12930083

SOURCE www.jeffreyasheehan.com