Cyber Trust Alliance To Sponsor TORCH Fall Conference
Cyber Trust Alliance is a provider of the technology behind the TORCH compliance solution; which was co-developed with the TORCH team and member hospitals.
We appreciate the partnership with Cyber Trust Alliance because it is aimed at helping rural hospitals get better, while being sensitive to the cost pressure they all face.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. (CTA), the provider of compliance solutions to healthcare organizations, announced today that it is sponsoring the Fall Conference of the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals (TORCH), which will be held September 12-15, 2022, at the Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Round Rock.
— John Henderson, President/CEO of TORCH
“TORCH is a model for how a state association should represent its rural and community hospitals,” said Randy Steinle, the CEO and Co-Founder of CTA. “Not only are we proud to sponsor its fall conference, but we are honored to have a working relationship as a provider of the technology behind the TORCH compliance solution; a solution co-developed with the TORCH team and member hospitals.”
The TORCH Compliance solution was launched last year and is already operational in more than half of the TORCH IT member facilities.
It includes a robust policy management module with hundreds of templates, ongoing threat monitoring (quarterly vulnerability and phishing assessments), and so much more - all documented in an easy-to-understand compliance dashboard.
In an announcement last year about the TORCH compliance solution, John Henderson, President/CEO of TORCH, pointed out that cyber threats are “becoming the new frontier, with hackers targeting vulnerabilities for data breaches. So, we appreciate the partnership with Cyber Trust Alliance because it is aimed at helping rural hospitals get better, while being sensitive to the cost pressure they all face.”
About Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc.
Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. simplifies compliance. It helps organizations and their third-party vendors assess, manage and track cyber security and compliance with regulatory initiatives. Utilizing its proprietary virtual Telassessment technology, CEBA Risk Management software, and national Partner Network, Cyber Trust Alliance makes cyber security and compliance achievable and affordable.
