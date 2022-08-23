Experts in Emergency Medicine to Assemble for ACEP22

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency physicians, expert researchers, and health care leaders will meet in San Francisco, CA on October 1-4, 2022 for ACEP22, the world's largest emergency medicine conference, presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

Members of the media can register for free by clicking here.

Media onsite can attend public speeches and presentations, and audit classes where physician experts will teach hundreds of hours of courses on the most important topics in emergency medicine today, including stroke, wilderness medicine, pediatric or geriatric emergencies, infectious disease, and more. Course times and availability are subject to change.

ACEP22 registration includes access to the Research Forum, which features more than 400 original research abstracts on cutting edge topics with the potential to change the practice of emergency medicine. Research Forum abstracts will be published in a special supplement to Annals of Emergency Medicine and available on request by contacting PR@acep.org.

ACEP22 keynote speakers:

Dr. and Lady Glaucomflecken

October 1

ACEP is pleased to welcome Dr. Will Flanary and his wife Kristin, better known as social media personalities Dr. and Lady Glaucomflecken, to the keynote stage. The duo is widely recognized for their hilarious skits but also has a unique connection to emergency medicine. A two-time cancer survivor, Dr. Glaucomflecken was revived by Kristin after suffering cardiac arrest. Together they will share their poignant and personal thoughts on being physicians, patients, and family during trying times.

Diane Birnbaumer, MD, FACEP

October 3

This year's closing keynote, Diane Birnbaumer, MD, FACEP, is ready to deliver the straight talk about burnout in emergency medicine. She sees the challenges facing emergency physicians today as a practicing emergency physician in California, and she will draw on her experience to discuss practical approaches for frontline physicians to protect morale and ensure a fulfilling career.

A series of featured lectures will touch on some of the most challenging topics in emergency medicine today:

Pandemic Silver Lining: New Policies Enacted During the Pandemic That Should Stay

October 1 | Presented by: Michael A. Granovsky, MD, FACEP

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: The Patient, Trainee & Leadership Perspective

October 1 | Presented by: Vonzella A. Bryant, MD, FACEP

Moving Beyond the Rhetoric: How Emergency Medicine is Leading Firearm Injury Prevention

October 2 | Presented by: Garen Wintemute, MD, MPH

The Emergency Medicine Workforce

October 2 | Presented by: Catherine Anna Marco, MD

Climate Fever: Earth's Vital Signs are Changing Emergency Medicine Practice

October 3 | Presented by: Renee N. Salas, MD

Interviews are available with physician faculty, speakers, research authors.

Click here to register for ACEP22. Attendees are expected to follow ACEP safety guidelines during ACEP22 official events. Policies may be updated as necessary.

###

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

Steve Arnoff American College of Emergency Physicians sarnoff@acep.org