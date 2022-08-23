Easterseals Selected as National Nonprofit Beneficiary, Alliant Credit Union’s New Socially Responsible Checking Account
CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit organizations, has been named a beneficiary of Alliant Credit Union’s Socially Responsible Checking Account through a promotion launching today which continues through October 7, 2022.
Through the promotion, Alliant, a nationwide digital credit union with more than 700,000 members, will provide new and existing members with a $100 bonus deposit – and will make a matching $100 charitable donation to the member’s choice of three national nonprofit organizations including Easterseals– when they open a new, qualifying Alliant high rate checking account during the promotional period. Alliant has pledged up to $500,000 in charitable contributions from this initiative.
“Easterseals is honored to be chosen to benefit from Alliant’s corporate giving through this promotion,” said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. “As a leading provider of services and advocacy for the one in four Americans living with disability today, this support will help Easterseals respond to the needs of children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, who rely on us for services and supports that empower them to be equal and full participants in society.”
Meredith Ritchie, Alliant Foundation board member and SVP, general counsel, and chief ethics & government affairs officer added, “One of Alliant’s three company pillars is social responsibility. This promotion is a great way for us to not only demonstrate our commitment to our members, but also to the nonprofits we’ve selected to benefit from the initiative including Easterseals.”
To be eligible for the Socially Responsible Checking Account promotion, consumers must open their checking account by applying online at myalliant.com/good22 and funding the account with $100 or more. In addition, each month after opening the account through February 28, 2023, members must: (i) maintain a minimum daily balance of $100; and (ii) qualify for High-Rate Checking by opting into eStatements and having at least one monthly electronic deposit to the account. The bonus will be provided 4-6 weeks after requirements are met. Detailed terms and conditions for the promotion can be found at www.myalliant.com/good22.
About Easterseals
Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won’t rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans’ services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we’re empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com
About Alliant Credit Union
Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the nation, serving over 700,000 members nationwide with more than
$17 billion in assets. As a digital financial institution, part of Alliant’s social mission is to help bridge the digital divide and create equitable digital access for all. Learn more at www.alliantcreditunion.org Alliant is insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity lender.
Sharon Watson
Through the promotion, Alliant, a nationwide digital credit union with more than 700,000 members, will provide new and existing members with a $100 bonus deposit – and will make a matching $100 charitable donation to the member’s choice of three national nonprofit organizations including Easterseals– when they open a new, qualifying Alliant high rate checking account during the promotional period. Alliant has pledged up to $500,000 in charitable contributions from this initiative.
“Easterseals is honored to be chosen to benefit from Alliant’s corporate giving through this promotion,” said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. “As a leading provider of services and advocacy for the one in four Americans living with disability today, this support will help Easterseals respond to the needs of children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, who rely on us for services and supports that empower them to be equal and full participants in society.”
Meredith Ritchie, Alliant Foundation board member and SVP, general counsel, and chief ethics & government affairs officer added, “One of Alliant’s three company pillars is social responsibility. This promotion is a great way for us to not only demonstrate our commitment to our members, but also to the nonprofits we’ve selected to benefit from the initiative including Easterseals.”
To be eligible for the Socially Responsible Checking Account promotion, consumers must open their checking account by applying online at myalliant.com/good22 and funding the account with $100 or more. In addition, each month after opening the account through February 28, 2023, members must: (i) maintain a minimum daily balance of $100; and (ii) qualify for High-Rate Checking by opting into eStatements and having at least one monthly electronic deposit to the account. The bonus will be provided 4-6 weeks after requirements are met. Detailed terms and conditions for the promotion can be found at www.myalliant.com/good22.
About Easterseals
Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won’t rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans’ services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we’re empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com
About Alliant Credit Union
Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the nation, serving over 700,000 members nationwide with more than
$17 billion in assets. As a digital financial institution, part of Alliant’s social mission is to help bridge the digital divide and create equitable digital access for all. Learn more at www.alliantcreditunion.org Alliant is insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity lender.
Sharon Watson
Easterseals
swatson@easterseals.com