CANADA, August 23 - From the Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/fisheries-oceans/news/2022/08/government-of-canada-and-province-of-british-columbia-double-funding-and-extend-pacific-salmon-program.html

Improving the health of Pacific salmon and ensuring a sustainable fishing sector is a priority for both the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia. Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray and the BC Minister of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship, the Honourable Josie Osborne, announced the doubling of funding contributions for the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF) and extending the program to 2026.

Today’s announcement will support a range of future projects that prioritize restoring salmon ecosystems, continuing to support innovation in community hatcheries, and providing sustainable, resilient and prosperous fisheries. More specifically, the second phase of the BCSRIF will consider projects that address climate change impacts to salmon, priority salmon populations and Indigenous participation and traditional knowledge. These priorities align with the Government of Canada’s broader Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI) and British Columbia’s Wild Salmon Strategy vision of working together to conserve and restore Pacific salmon habitat and populations for the people, communities and ecosystems that depend on them.

On September 15 2022, application information for the second phase of the BCSRIF program will be available to the public. Funding is open to Indigenous communities, industry associations, environmental non-governmental organizations, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions. Further information on the application process, timelines and program criteria are available on the BCSRIF website: www.bcsrif.ca

Quotes

“The second federal-provincial funding phase of the BCSRIF both acknowledges the communities who made a positive impact on salmon habitat and recovery, and reflects the deep Indigenous and public commitment to returning our iconic salmon species to abundance.” – The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Pacific wild salmon are an iconic species in the Province of British Columbia. They are at the foundation of Indigenous culture and way of life and are an integral part of B.C.’s food security, ecosystems and economy. With the tremendous strides the BCSRIF program has already made in restoring wild salmon habitat and helping populations recover, doubling funding now is absolutely the right thing to do as we continue our collaborative work with First Nations and Canada to support sustainable fisheries.” – The Honourable Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship

Quick Facts

Launched in March 2019, the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF) has made investments in support of habitat protection and restoration, ensuring the fish and seafood sector in British Columbia is positioned for long-term environmental and economic sustainability.

Ninety-seven projects have received BCSRIF funding since its inception, representing an investment of more than $126 million in the rebuilding of wild Pacific salmon stocks and supporting the BC fish and seafood sector.

Additional information on projects selected for BCSRIF funding can be found online: www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fisheries-peches/initiatives/fish-fund-bc-fonds-peche-cb/projects-projets-eng.html

The BCSRIF is a 70 per cent federal, 30 per cent provincial cost-shared program.

Budget 2021 committed an additional $100 million in new federal funding to expand the BCSRIF program, as a key component of the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI), bringing Canada’s total contribution to $200 million over seven years. With the Government of British Columbia’s mandate commitment to double its investment, the Province is providing $85.7 million over seven years.

The Government of Canada's Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative is the largest-ever government investment in efforts to save Pacific salmon. Through this investment, Canada will undertake a strategic and coordinated long-term response, rooted in collaborative action, to stabilize and restore Pacific salmon for the ecosystems, people, and communities that depend upon their sustainability.

BCSRIF funding is open to applications from Indigenous communities, commercial organizations in the wild fisheries and aquaculture sectors, recreational fisheries, as well as non-commercial organizations such as universities and research institutions, industry associations, and conservation groups.

The applications process for the new BCSRIF phase will open on September 15 and close on November 15, 2022.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on:

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on: