Visit Fish and Game at the Hopkinton and Lancaster Fairs

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
August 23, 2022

Concord, NH – While you’re having fun at the Hopkinton and Lancaster Fairs on Labor Day weekend, visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s exhibits, a great way to explore your connection with life outdoors where you can learn more about hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing opportunities in our state.

The Hopkinton State Fair (September 2 – September 5, 2022, www.hsfair.org) once again will host a special Discover Wild New Hampshire Building presented by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Meet wildlife and fisheries biologists, and check out the special exhibit featuring the “Forever Locked” moose exhibit along with the new New Hampshire Hunting Digest. Get your official Fish and Game merchandise, including the 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar, and experience live animal presentations with Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center and Farm School. Each presentation will feature up to four native New Hampshire species and last about 30 minutes.

Find Fish and Game fast by parking at the Blue Gate. For tickets and more fair information visit www.hsfair.org.

For daily updates of special features and presentations at the Fish and Game building, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhfishandgame.

The Lancaster Fair (September 1 – September 5, 2022, www.lancasterfair.com) will continue its long-standing tradition of presenting a NH Fish and Game exhibit at its Labor Day weekend event. Be sure to stop by and see the Fish and Game Conservation Officers and biologists who are excited to answer your questions about fishing, hunting, wildlife watching, and off-highway recreational vehicle safety and ethics. It’s a great opportunity to pick up Fish and Game publications, including the new New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest.

For tickets and more fair info go to www.lancasterfair.com.

