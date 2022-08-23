Apex Recovery Fights Nationwide Substance Abuse Spike Induced by Inflation & Tough Economy
Apex Rehab Recovery
The pandemic-induced economic crisis, skyrocketing consumer prices, and raging inflation have caused a sharp increase in substance abuse.SAN DIEGO, CA, 92108, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA - The economic and social hardships Americans have navigated over the past two years have only been worsened by today’s rising inflation, stalling salaries, and housing crisis. As a result, a growing percentage of US adults report turning to alcohol and substance abuse to cope with financial stress, a trend that has led to a sharp 18% increase in overdoses just in the first 12 months of the pandemic.
As communities struggle to regain their financial stability, the rates of prescription and illegal drug addiction across the country are nearing an all-time high. In this scenario, San Diego-based APEX Recovery centers support community health and addiction-free life by providing accessible, personalized, and holistic care to those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.
Fighting a raging epidemic
The number of drug overdoses in the US has nearly quadrupled since the early 2000s, and, in 2019, up to 70% of drug-use-related deaths involved opioids. This trend has been further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which, according to estimates by the Kaiser Family Foundation, caused a 30% year-over-year increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020.
The financial stress deriving from the past two years’ hardships, coupled with the largest increase in inflation since 1981, has triggered what is today a full-blown substance abuse epidemic nationwide.
The positive impact of APEX Recovery
While the rates of substance abuse continue to rise, those who are victims of addiction face significant challenges, including the stigma surrounding rehab and an always-more inaccessible healthcare system.
As a result, only 1 in 10 people struggling with addiction seek and are able to receive care, while over 20 million people are left alone in their fight. On the other hand, recent statistics show that 85-95% of people completing an inpatient rehab program are able to maintain an addiction-free life 9 months after the end of their treatment.
APEX Recovery, and the highly specialized team of professionals running each rehab center in California, is playing an active role in supporting the people and communities affected by substance addiction by delivering highly accessible, personalized care.
Providing ad hoc, comprehensive addiction treatment
APEX Recovery leverages a wide range of addiction treatment tools, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Sound Bath Therapy, and Pet Therapy alongside traditional and Detox treatments, to deliver tailored inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs.
Since 2013, APEX’s high rates of treatment success are also due to the unique approach used, which involves creating the best environment for recovery, providing peer support, supporting a healthy lifestyle, and combining a range of cutting-edge treatments.
While already playing a vital role in keeping addiction rates at bay in California and nationwide, the APEX centers are always accepting new admissions to deliver patient-centered, compassionate, and knowledgeable care to anyone who needs it.
More information about APEX Recovery’s mission and rehab services is available through the company’s website https://apex.rehab/. Press inquiries and additional information can be requested by contacting Matthew Bruhin by phone at (877) 881-2689, via email at info@apex.rehab, or by post at 2810 Camino del Rio S, #106, San Diego, CA, 92108.
Matthew Bruhin
Apex Recovery Rehab
+1 877-881-2689
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Apex Recovery Rehab