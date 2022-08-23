GRECO Introduces Alumiview™ Railing & Windscreen System

Submit Release
New Modular Glass Guardrail and Windscreen System Offer Cost-Effective Solutions.

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

We are thrilled to offer architects and contractors a cost-effective, quality modular railing system with short lead times and easy installation,”
— Matt Palmer, President of GRECO’s U.S. Operations
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRECO Architectural Metal Products (GRECO), a leading manufacturer of high-quality architectural railings and metal products for multi-family and commercial structures in the United States and Canada, is excited to introduce their Alumiview™ Railing and Windscreen System. Alumiview™ is an aluminum and glass guardrail and windscreen system designed for commercial applications.


Alumiview™ offers architects and building owners a quality aluminum and glass railing system at an affordable price. The modular design offers quick and easy installation with various mounting options. The new module system is ideal for patios, decks, pools, and rooftops. It can be used as a traditional guardrail or expanded in height, up to eight feet tall, creating a windscreen design that protects patrons from high wind gusts.

“We are thrilled to offer architects and contractors a cost-effective, quality modular railing system with short lead times and easy installation,” says Matt Palmer, President of GRECO’s U.S. Operations. “We designed the windscreen system to integrate with the guardrail if desired, providing a uniform look and design.”

GRECO’s Alumiview™ will be available for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year. Product options, benefits, and railing specifications can be found at www.grecorailings.com/alumiview-railing. GRECO offers a full line of metal products and railing systems that include: stainless steel railings, aluminum railings, glass railings, LED handrails, Sunshades, Green Screens, and Canopies.


About Greco Aluminum Railings - GRECO is one of North America’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of architectural railings and metal products. Our commitment to excellence permeates our business, from the expansive line of architectural products and quality installations we provide to the design support and customer care we offer.

Founded in 1991 and acquired in 2017 by CSW Industrials, GRECO plays a key role – along with Smoke Guard and Balco – in CSWI’s Engineered Building Solutions segment, providing unique solutions to architects and contractors that meet code requirements while adding functionality, performance, and aesthetically pleasing designs. Our uncompromising standards, competitive pricing, and financial strength position GRECO for continued growth, and we are dedicated to developing relationships with strategic clients, project influencers, and industry vendors.

Media Contacts: Janet Ryan, Ryan Public Relations (janet@ryan-pr.com) 314.614.7408

Shawn F Donovan
Donovan+Associates
+ +1 8132200039
email us here
