OrderEase Integrates with Quickbooks Online
Expansion of QuickBooks functionality to accept EDI orders, provide a sales rep app, customer online ordering portal, and enable drop shippingBARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrderEase, a cloud-based wholesale order management technology, is excited to announce an integration with QuickBooks Online. The goal of this integration is to provide our wholesale sellers the opportunity to aggregate and deliver orders into QuickBooks from all B2B and D2C sales channels.
This integration will allow QuickBooks customers to connect their QuickBooks account with OrderEase with the click of a button. Once the integration between QuickBooks and OrderEase is activated, QuickBooks users will be able to enjoy the expansion of QuickBooks functionality right away. OrderEase will aggregate orders received from EDI trading partners, via the sales rep app, independent retailers, eCommerce, marketplaces, PDF’s as well as many other types of orders, then automatically populate the orders into their QuickBooks accounts.
The integration is native within the OrderEase platform, designed to enhance wholesale order management and inventory with QuickBooks Online. Once activated, data flow between OrderEase and QuickBooks can be quickly and easily synchronized and configured to allow the user to define what data gets synchronized and how it gets synchronized. This allows for flexibility for this integration to work with QuickBooks users business rules and workflows.
“There are so many options and workflows within the OrderEase QuickBooks integration that make it easy for you to tailor your experience to suit your business needs and processes.” states Vicky Lawrence, VP Customer Experience.
Once an integration activation is started, OrderEase assigns a project manager to help facilitate the integration and support each business. Our project managers are committed to ensure seamless integration experiences and are there to verify settings and data are optimized. After an integration is complete, the OrderEase team continues to provide support and assist to identify and leverage optimization opportunities.
Every business works in unique ways, which is why we take the time to understand and work with each business to optimize account configurations. Whether a business is in the US or Canada, the QuickBooks Online pre-built integration is accessible to all.
“The best part about our supply chain integrations is that OrderEase helps completely eliminate the need for manual order entry into accounting and ERP systems. This helps you save time and money by allowing you to direct your attention to other areas of your business.” says Warren Patterson, “Customer orders get pushed into QuickBooks and the price in the QuickBooks invoice reflects the price taken from the customer price list in OrderEase.”
The integration between QuickBooks and OrderEase provides some additional enhancements. With the OrderEase functionality, wholesale sellers will be able to:
- create multi-tier price lists for different customer thresholds,
- create order level discounts, or other discount rules
- configure multi-variant products in a matrix format for easy purchasing,
- facilitate drop shipping,
- show and manage inventory,
- provide buyers with an ordering portal, and
- provide sales reps with an app.
“You won’t ever need to pay more or upgrade to access these options” says Patterson.
With digital catalogs, you’re able to get new products in front of customers faster than ever before. Within your OrderEase account, you can have as many catalogs as your business needs. You have full control over what your customers can see and you can create different types of catalogs, for example, seasonal and promotional.
We make it as easy as possible for your customers to login and view your catalog with the pricing you’ve assigned to them. You’ll also be able to set your business as “public” within OrderEase which allows other retailers using the platform to discover you and request a relationship with your business.
Furthermore, additional integrations and connections can be added onto your account as your business grows. EDI orders from trading partners can be connected and aggregate within your OrderEase account which then pass into your QuickBooks account. Shipping solutions such as ShipStation can be integrated which then will communicate shipping information and shipping status changes through OrderEase into your QuickBooks account or back to your trading partner via EDI. The OrderEase ecosystem facilitates digital connectivity, immediate ROI and scalability.
At a time when business owners struggle to find a software solution that meets all of their needs, this integration provides a solution that doesn’t disrupt their business. We work with your existing software so that you can get everything you need out of QuickBooks and OrderEase in the same place.
About OrderEase
OrderEase believes wholesale ordering can be easier—and so do more than 12,000 customers who use their solution.
The OrderEase cloud solution synchronizes retailers with wholesalers utilizing a centralized hub that connects supply chain systems with online product catalogs for fast, accurate wholesale ordering. Uniquely positioned to capitalize on streamlined wholesale ordering, OrderEase’s proven technology, growing customer base, and strategic business model makes it an ideal solution for industries with complex pricing models and customer tiers.
OrderEase serves multiple industries, including craft beer and alcohol, pet supplies, grocery / convenience, music, hardware, lumber and building materials, home décor, and, lawn and garden.
Vicky Lawrence
OrderEase
+1 888-476-6527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn