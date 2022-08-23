TeamWRX Staffing Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 2022 List

The annual ranking highlights the most successful companies in America by median growth, total revenue, and jobs added.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was officially announced that TeamWRX Staffing (DBA Rary) made this year's Inc. 5000 list. The Atlanta-based staffing agency ranks 716th out of 5,000 on the 2022 list, which highlights American companies achieving spectacular growth amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. TeamWRX secured its competitive spot on the list with a growth rate of 882% (in comparison to the median growth rate of 230% for all included companies). It ranks 35th out of 207 companies based in the Atlanta metro area, 37th out of 223 companies based in Georgia, and 35th out of 212 companies in the human resources category. This is the company's first time on the list.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

The Inc. 5000 2022 ranking follows several other award wins for TeamWRX, including a top spot on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s list of 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, as well as securing ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards in 2021 and 2022. TeamWRX is currently celebrating its fifth year in business with the opening of two new offices in Fort Worth, Texas and Savannah, Georgia, and foresees continued growth with the expansion into new markets.

"I'm beyond excited to add another great achievement to the TeamWRX mantle," said Evans Rainer, the Chief Development Officer and co-founder of TeamWRX. "Our team has really hustled over the past few years to get us where we are, and I can't wait to see what's next."

###

About TeamWRX Staffing

TeamWRX is an award-winning, culture-driven company that provides immediate contingent employee placement and the scheduling of long-term staffing in the Metro Atlanta, Greater Savannah, and Dallas Fort Worth areas. Our business is built on the foundation that superior customer service and heavy investment in the culture, training, and advancement of our teams produces extraordinary results.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.