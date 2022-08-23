Freespira Engages with ADS RCM for Maximized Revenue and Productivity

Freespira Provides Innovative Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Panic Disorder

KIRKLAND, WA, US, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freespira, Inc., maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment for panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), is working with MedicsRCM services from Advanced Data Systems RCM to help drive Freespira’s efficiency and productivity.

“Freespira’s mission is to provide relief for people suffering from the life-impairing symptoms of PTSD and panic disorder,” said Simon Thomas, President of Freespira. “We’re proud to significantly impact individual lives every day. At the same time, as with any business, Freespira must operate efficiently to continue in that effort.”

Thomas noted that Freespira started with another billing company recommended by a health plan client before moving third-party billing in-house, which proved daunting as Freespira contracted with more insurance carriers. “One challenge we identified was the need to produce a clear financial picture with month-to-month stats for trending. Another was the need for patient-level recording and reconciliation of third-party and patient contributions on a single secure platform.” The Freespira team knew they would have to seek another solution. “No one wants to make this kind of change, but sometimes it’s unavoidable,” Thomas said. They began to research alternative options and identified ADS RCM and its MedicsRCM services as being able to address Freespira’s top two challenges.

“We were impressed with MedicsRCM’s ability to quickly submit claims and manual invoices, receive electronic payments, handle insurance rejections, and train our Freespira staff on the MedicsRCM platform so our finance team can generate their own queries and export data for more in-depth analysis,” Thomas stated.

David Barzillai, ADS RCM President, said, “The Freespira and ADS RCM teams are tightly integrated along with our rules engine-driven, AI-architected, automated financial and operational platform. The singular mission is to empower Freespira, and all of our clients, to treat more patients and accelerate revenue growth.”

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers, and the Veteran’s Administration provide the company’s drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at www.freespira.com.

About Advanced Data Systems RCM

Our MedicsRCM service and outsourced team of financial and claims professionals help alleviate behavioral health/substance use disorder staffing issues while supporting maximized, end-to-end revenue cycle management, complex billing/claims/payer scenarios, EDI, and operational management. Our clients have transparent, on-demand access to all their data and no-cost access to our MedicsPremier platform, and they can use their existing EHRs interfaced with MedicsRCM or the MedicsCloud EHR. Contact us at 844-599-6881 or email rcminfo@adsc.com for more information.