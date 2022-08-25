Newly Graduated Youth Counselor Has Baptism of Fire in "Wolf Creek"
William Pardue's novel follows fresh counselor attempting to reform forsaken teens
Wolf Creek is a story of maturation that shows how love and friendship have the potential to heal even the most damaged spirits.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the summer of 1971, a fresh graduate takes a job as a youth counselor at a ranch in the backwoods of East Texas. This will be his baptism of fire. And for the youths under his charge, a struggle for their redemption. William Pardue's "Wolf Creek" is based on real events and will engross readers in a tale of maturation, human cruelty and the soul's capacity to heal and grow.
There in that ranch, University of Texas graduate Charlie Rogers is in a world utterly unlike the dorms and classrooms of Austin. But he is bound to learn an invaluable lesson. At least if the ten emotionally-disturbed delinquents under his charge don't kill him first. The boys are from Chicago, hardened gang members guilty of all manner of crimes, abandoned by their parents and society itself.
In the remote backwoods, Charlie's will and his confidence in his capability to persevere against the trials of life will be tested as he struggles to guide those directionless boys in the hopes of reforming them while surviving the entire ordeal as well. He must contend with their dark histories, violent ways, and the hatred and trauma that have been embedded in their cores. The lessons go beyond lighting fires and making shelter to survive, it also includes self-discovery and learning concepts of community, compassion, love and forgiveness. Only by understanding these can they hope to come home from the dark.
About the Author
William J. Pardue was born in 1949 and has always been fascinated by the deepest and most important mysteries about man's body, mind and spirit. He is an author and practicing attorney in Santa Clara County, California. He lives in Santa Cruz and has previously published "Visionary Perspectives on the Good Life," "Why God," "Visionary Perspectives Reincarnated" and his most recent book, "Wolf Creek."
