Latest DevSpace Gives Developers Quicker, Easier, Automated Route to Cloud Native Apps

Lightweight, client-only command line tool does not require installation and versatile to work with every Kubernetes cluster

Loft Labs, provider of developer tooling and multi-tenancy solutions for Kubernetes, today announced DevSpace version 6, open-source software for Kubernetes that enables users to develop, troubleshoot and deploy cloud-native software faster.

DevSpace is a lightweight, easy-to-use client-only command-line interface (CLI) tool that employs users' current kube-context, like kubectl or Helm. It does not require installing anything inside a cluster and is versatile with the ability to work with every Kubernetes cluster without modification.

"While there are similar solutions, none provide the full-featured developer experience for cloud native developers in the market," said Lukas Gentele, co-founder and CEO of Loft Labs. "And DevSpace works right out of the box with no installation needed."

DevSpace 6 introduces:

Automation pipelines – which are similar to GitHub actions – to build images, deploy, as well as start and stop development as part of software development workflows;

Improved remote testing via a SSH (Secure Socket Shell) connection from the local host to the container;

Reusability with imports so a central repository of functions is able to be accessed and shared via Git, local paths, or URLs.

Loft Labs builds its enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform Loft on top of the open source vcluster project. Loft is used by large organizations to create a self-service platform for their engineering teams. When an enterprise runs Loft, their engineers can provision virtual clusters on-demand whenever they need them, either using the Loft UI (user interface), the Loft CLI (command-line interface) or even using the Kubernetes command-line tool kubectl via the custom resources provided as part of Loft.

Go here to get started with DevSpace.

About Loft Labs

Loft Labs was founded in 2019 to create open-source developer tooling and virtual cluster technology for Kubernetes, with the goal to increase developer productivity and to help engineers gain secure but unimpeded access to cloud infrastructure.

