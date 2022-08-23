MiMedia Announces Stock Option Grants

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. MIM Company", ))) today announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and employees to acquire a total of 5,680,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on August 22, 2022. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring August 23, 2027. The Options will vest in two categories; 4,970,000 options will vest quarterly over a three-year period and 710,000 options will vest quarterly over 12 months.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

