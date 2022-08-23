Sonoma Valley Unified School District Selects PowerSchool to Improve Student Assessment and Data Analytics Capabilities

PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters and PowerSchool Unified Insights™ provide California school district enhanced visibility into student performance to create better learning outcomes

PowerSchool PWSC, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Sonoma Valley Unified School District (SVUSD) in Sonoma, California has selected PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters and PowerSchool Unified Insights™ to improve the district's student assessment and reporting capabilities. Along with the district's use of PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) and PowerSchool Enrollment solutions, Performance Matters and Unified Insights will provide SVUSD with increased visibility into the district's student academic performance through metrics that pinpoint instructional gaps and create better learning outcomes.

"Despite Performance Matters and Unified Insights being our most recent PowerSchool implementations, the solutions have already provided strong value to the district by providing our educators increased visibility into our students' academic performance," said Dawn Mawhinney, Director, Educational Services, Sonoma Valley Unified School District. "Between our positive experiences using our existing PowerSchool solutions and working with the company's helpful implementation team, we're looking forward to fully integrating Performance Matters and Unified Insights into our district's network."

Since beginning the implementation of Performance Matters and Unified Insights, SVUSD said the most helpful feature has been the platform's ability to aggregate data from multiple sources into one location. Further, SVUSD said the combination of Performance Matters and Unified Insights' ability to aggregate data from reports and assessments into a singular location has helped increase districtwide collaboration and has made student data more accessible to users at all levels. Once Performance Matters and Unified Insights are fully integrated into the district's network, SVUSD plans to use the solutions to improve the district's Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) capabilities in order to better support each student's personalized learning needs.

Along with Performance Matters and Unified Insights, SVUSD has utilized PowerSchool's SIS and Enrollment platforms to facilitate the district's regular student data management and enrollment functions, respectively. Through the real-time data and insights aggregated by PowerSchool SIS, SVUSD has been able to efficiently manage student information on a regular basis. Similarly, PowerSchool Enrollment's intuitive interface and ability to create customizable inquiry, application, and report forms has improved SVUSD's enrollment processes.

"Ensuring educators have a clear, holistic view into their students' academic performance is critical to creating better learning outcomes," said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. "We're proud to see the positive results Sonoma Valley Unified School District has seen since they started implementing Performance Matters and Unified Insights into its network."

SVUSD is a public school district located in Sonoma County, California. The district serves over 3,500 students across 11 total schools, including five elementary, two middle, two high, and two K–8 charter schools.

For more information about Performance Matters, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-classroom/performance-matters/. For more information about Unified Insights, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-insights/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool PWSC is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005661/en/