Wood County, City of Mineola Earn Prestigious Honors as Retiree Destinations
Two different articles separately identified the county and city as two of the best places in Texas to retire.
It’s always nice for someone to take an objective look at the place in which you live, and to see its value to existing and future residents.”QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of Wood County and the City of Mineola already know that they live in a great place.
— Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron
Now the rest of the world knows, thanks to two different articles that separately identified the county and city as two of the best places in Texas to retire.
Wood County, in particular, was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in its “Top 25 Counties to Retire” article. The authors gave out the following “niche grades: good for retirees (A+), cost of living (B+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C+).”
In addition, the authors gave the following ratings to the cities within the county: Mineola (B+), Quitman (B), and Winnsboro (B).”
“It’s always nice for someone to take an objective look at the place in which you live, and to see its value to existing and future residents,” said Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron. “We look forward to the challenge of validating that recognition, and maybe even aiming for the top spot next time.”
Meanwhile, the City of Mineola also received an accolade, being included among 12 “small towns” that “beckon” retirees to spend their “Golden Years” within their city limits. Mineola was among a group that included many “high-profile cities,” including Fredericksburg and West Lake Hills.
“To be identified as a destination for retirees is a tremendous honor for Mineola and truly speaks to the terrific leadership of their city council and the hard work of city staff,” said Christophe Trahan, Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission.
The publication featuring Mineola was WorldAtlas, which published the article “The Best Small Towns to Retire to in Texas.”
The authors noted that Mineola “is the most suitable place for those who want to retire in style, with the incredible downtown scene featuring fashion shops, a winery, and even yoga places. The beautifully restored Historic Downtown District is full of antique shops, local restaurants, as well as rustic bars, and cozy cafes.”
They also suggested that Mineola “is less expensive than in other small towns, which makes it easy to attain the fulfilling and relaxing retirement one deserves” and is “a dream destination for those who love wildlife and outdoor pursuits.”
“With these accolades, we re-affirm Wood County EDC's dedication to working with local EDCs, Chambers, and Cities to make Wood County a great place to live, visit, and do business,” added Trahan.
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
