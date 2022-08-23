Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,340 in the last 365 days.

Mobile Passport Control Available for Use at Canadian Preclearance Locations

CBP application can help reduce wait times

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that the Mobile Passport Control program (MPC) will expand on Aug. 30 to include the Montreal and Toronto Preclearance locations. The program will further expand to Vancouver in late September, bringing MPC availability to 38 air and seaport locations.

The MPC mobile app, available to U.S. citizens and Canadian B1/B2 visitors, allows travelers to submit their passport and travel information using a mobile device and will enable them to store their information so it will be readily available for future international travel. This results in less congestion and more efficient processing.

“CBP is focused on creating a secure, straightforward and best-in-class traveler experience,” said Donald Conroy, CBP Director Field Operations, Preclearance. “Investing in the deployment of MPC demonstrates CBP’s commitment to leveraging technological solutions as international travel continues to return to pre-pandemic levels.”

The CBP MPC app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After downloading the app, users will be prompted to create a profile with their passport information, name, gender, date of birth, and country of citizenship. Upon landing in the United States or arriving at an eligible Preclearance location, travelers will select their airport or seaport and terminal, take a self-photo, and answer a series of CBP inspection-related questions. Once the traveler submits their transaction through the app, the traveler will receive an electronic receipt with an encrypted Quick Response (QR) code. Travelers will then bring their physical passport and mobile device with their digital QR-coded receipt to a CBP officer to finalize their inspection for entry into the United States.

As wait times continue to rise due to increased international travel, the app can be especially useful for families traveling together, as it allows for a single household to submit one MPC transaction, including answers to CBP inspection-related questions. It also eliminates the need for a declaration form because travelers can answer the CBP inspection-related questions electronically via their smartphone or tablet prior to arriving at Customs. 

The MPC program was originally launched in August 2014 and has been used by more than 4.3 million travelers. For more information on MPC, including user eligibility, visit the CBP MPC website.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Mobile Passport Control Available for Use at Canadian Preclearance Locations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.