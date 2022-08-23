Bawn Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
Bawn combines cybersecurity and insurance, providing “skin in the game” data breach and ransomware prevention for business.
Comprehensive Cyber Risk Protector among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online acceleratorAUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bawn, which combines cyber monitoring services with cyber liability insurance to provide “skin in the game” commitment to its business in the retail, health, and finance sectors, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Cybersecurity companies like Bawn can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Bawn and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to learn how to build and scalable and investable business as well as connect with investors interested in developing a more effective cyber risk solution, says Jonathan Trimble, Founder and CEO. “This will allow us to provide integrated cybersecurity/insurance products that have not been available to business customers previously, and could allow us to change the cyber risk market – It’s very exciting moment for our company!”
About Bawn
Bawn combines cybersecurity and insurance, providing “skin in the game” data breach and ransomware prevention for business. Bawn was founded by former FBI executives Jonathan Trimble and Robert Cochran, who have 40+ years’ experience in cybersecurity, witnessing first-hand the devastating effect cyber incidents have on business. Bawn is on a mission to prevent cyber incidents and provide businesses the ability to focus on their core operations. To accomplish this, Bawn provides four interconnected services: Managed Detection and Response, CyberGO Assessments and Guidance, Incident Response, and Cyber Liability Insurance. For more information, please contact us at hello@bawn.com
Jonathan Trimble
Bawn
+1 703-304-4470
hello@bawn.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other