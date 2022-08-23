Lucid Lane Announces Partnership with Arizona Pain
Will Enhance MAT, MTM and CBT Programs via TechnologyLOS ALTOS, CA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Lane, the nation’s only company dedicated to data-driven personalized health planning, real-time support, and timely counseling to prevent and end reliance on habit-forming substances, announced a partnership with Arizona Pain, one of the state’s preeminent pain management practices. Lucid Lane is partnering with Arizona Pain to help their team grow their Medication-Assisted Tapering (MAT), Medication Therapy Management (MTM), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) programs for pain and mental health, conducting ongoing remote patient monitoring and in-the-moment 24/7 counseling and support to empower patients to improve their quality of life.
This partnership with Lucid Lane enables Arizona Pain to radically scale up the suite of enhanced services that make up a patient’s personalized clinical care plan. The growth capacity to enhanced MAT, MTM and CBT care offered by Lucid Lane’s expert clinical team via telehealth services, coupled with seamless workflow integration, will enable a higher level of care and attention that can lead to improved treatment outcomes and healthier, happier lives.
For over 15 years, Arizona Pain has been on the leading edge of comprehensive pain management care. In their multiple offices and outpatient procedure centers, the Arizona Pain team has long championed the use of complementary care, hands-on therapies, minimally-invasive procedures and mental health support services to help their patients. Due to this approach, 33% of Arizona Pain patients are able to discontinue their opioid medication use entirely and a large majority reduce their use.
“The science shows that MTM and CBT are essential components of a personalized pain treatment plan. Unfortunately, there's a science-practice gap at many pain clinics and patients are left frequently underserved in these areas," says Paul Lynch, MD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Pain. "Working with Lucid Lane will enable our practice to further scale up and meet more patients with behavioral care where they are and when they need it. Lucid Lane’s clinicians also effectively become our ‘eyes and ears’ when people leave our office, providing us with important data in between visits - not just that a patient went to therapy, but that they’re feeling more empowered, less anxious and are making tangible progress.”
“We’re thrilled to be working with such forward-thinking physicians as Dr. Lynch and his team,” says Adnan Asar, co-founder and Chief Executive Office of Lucid Lane. “They fully understand the role that behavioral medicine plays in a patient’s recovery and ongoing health. Our partnership enables Arizona Pain’s doctors to prescribe confidently and responsibly, knowing that they can give patients exactly what they need and we’ll be there to support them every step of the way. Together, we’re changing the standard of care in pain management in the United States.”
About Lucid Lane:
Lucid Lane is a digital health startup that combines teletherapy and proprietary technology to enable the prevention and reversal of unnecessary medication dependence and its many downstream problems. Lucid Lane works in partnership with physicians to provide a collaborative care system for patients, raising the standard of care. Patients experience a real time and personalized solution through the Lucid Lane method, which provides ongoing measurement and monitoring, personalized treatment planning and timely interventions. The company, led by veteran technologists and practicing physicians, is based in Los Altos, California. To learn more about Lucid Lane, please visit www.LucidLane.com.
About Arizona Pain:
Arizona Pain provides comprehensive pain management care in the Phoenix area. Founded by Paul Lynch, MD, Arizona Pain offers onsite chiropractic care, acupuncture, cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, medication management, chronic pain support groups and interventional procedures. For every patient, the team at Arizona Pain is guided by the simple question: “Is this the treatment we would want for our mom or dad if they were in pain?” The practice has locations in Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale and Tempe. To learn more about Arizona Pain, please watch our video on YouTube and visit www.ArizonaPain.com.
