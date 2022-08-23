Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags

WILMINGTON, Del. – In recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the State of Delaware, Governor Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27, 2022.

Governor Carney also released the following statement:

“I was sad this week to learn of the passing of Senator Richard Cordrey – a one-of-a-kind leader in the Delaware General Assembly. Senator Cordrey is the longest serving Senate President Pro Temp in Delaware history, serving for 19 years. He was the ultimate southern Delaware gentleman who was well liked and respected by Delawareans across our state. He brought a certain grace to his work as a leader in the State Senate and as Finance Secretary for Governor Minner. His influence on Delaware’s economy – especially his efforts on financial stability – will have a lasting impact on our state. Senator Cordrey also used his experience as a Sussex County farmer to support Delaware agriculture and to bring a conservative approach to fiscal matters. The State of Delaware is in a stronger place because of his service. Senator Cordrey will be sorely missed.”

