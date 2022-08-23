Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,574 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags

Flag Status

WILMINGTON, Del. – In recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the State of Delaware, Governor Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27, 2022.

Governor Carney also released the following statement:

“I was sad this week to learn of the passing of Senator Richard Cordrey – a one-of-a-kind leader in the Delaware General Assembly. Senator Cordrey is the longest serving Senate President Pro Temp in Delaware history, serving for 19 years. He was the ultimate southern Delaware gentleman who was well liked and respected by Delawareans across our state. He brought a certain grace to his work as a leader in the State Senate and as Finance Secretary for Governor Minner. His influence on Delaware’s economy – especially his efforts on financial stability – will have a lasting impact on our state. Senator Cordrey also used his experience as a Sussex County farmer to support Delaware agriculture and to bring a conservative approach to fiscal matters. The State of Delaware is in a stronger place because of his service. Senator Cordrey will be sorely missed.”

 

###


You just read:

Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.