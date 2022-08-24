Touch-A-Life Foundation Announces World Kindness Day 2022
The hybrid event will celebrate individuals and organizations committed to supporting global sustainability goals through kindness and giving
TAL World Kindness Day 2022 will inspire the community to support a more sustainable future—regardless of race, religion, or gender.”CUPERTINO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation, a non-profit organization founded on the principle that helping others is good for society, today announced TAL World Kindness Day 2022, taking place virtually and at the Santa Clara Convention Center on November 19, 2022.
— Tej Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Touch-A-Life Foundation
As the global supply chain continues to endure the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, global growth is expected to slow by nearly 3% according to the World Bank’s 2022 Global Economic Prospects report. This economic decline directly impacts underprivileged and underrepresented populations, restricting the availability of food, water, clothing, housing, healthcare, and other basic human essentials as outlined in the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The hybrid, day-long event will unite non-profits, corporates, youth, philanthropists, and citizens from around the world, who are committed to creating a sustainable future through kindness and giving. Featuring over 100 world-class leaders and dozens of sustainability experts, TAL World Kindness Day 2022 will include inspiring keynotes, educational panel discussions, diverse local entertainment, and networking opportunities. Food and beverages will be served throughout the day, including wine tastings provided by local wineries.
- When: November 19, 2022
- Where: https://www.touchalife.org/world-kindness-day-2022/
- Cost: Free, donations optional
Centered on the 17 SDGs, TAL World Kindness Day 2022 will explore the following topics and themes:
- The future of giving: The role technology plays in bridging the gap between those in need and those willing to give.
- Hunger in emergencies: How individuals and organizations can work together in times of crisis and global conflict.
- TAL Scouts: Inspiring youths to foster the next generation of social entrepreneurs.
- Gender and social equality: Empowering women to help create a more sustainable future.
- Strengthening the economy: Harnessing the power of career mentoring.
“As the world continues to endure the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, an ongoing global conflict, and a rapidly changing climate, we hope that TAL World Kindness Day 2022 will inspire the community to support a more sustainable future—regardless of race, religion, or gender,” said Tej Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Touch-A-Life Foundation.
A cornerstone of World Kindness Day, the TAL Hero Awards ceremony will recognize those who are driving sustainability and social impact within their local communities and the world at large. Previous award recipients include Mattie Scariot, Director of Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, for her incredible work in film festivals and community development, and Isabella Spar, a local youth hero, recognized for her relentless efforts in donating a bell to every radiation center to inspire hope. Additionally, the event will highlight the five pillars of the TAL Ecosystem:
- TALGiving®: A technology-giving platform that connects donees with donors.
- TALScouts®: Volunteer program for youth that inspires social innovation and community service.
- TALLeaders®: Social entrepreneurship mentorship program led by world-leading social transformation experts.
- TALWines®: Sip, savor, and support local wines that give back to non-profits focused on health, education, and issues affecting women and youth.
- TALRadio®: Radio broadcasts, podcasts, videos, and blogs highlighting the inspirational stories and journeys of unsung heroes.
TAL World Kindness Day 2022 is supported by many diverse charter members, schools, and non-profit organizations, including the San Jose Unified School District, Santa Clara Unified School District, A Precious Child, the North Texas Food Bank, Solix Technologies, Minds, and 5Element Homes.
“Kindness is the universal language that transcends all differences. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to unite over this common bond, both as a TAL Charter Member, and collectively as humans,” said Roger Royse, Partner at Haynes and Boone, LLP.
“Kindness helps set the stage to educate, engage, and encourage each other—ultimately improving our ability to see through the lens of others, driving sustainable and social impact,” said Mattie Scariot, Director, Poppy Jasper International Film Festival and winner of the 2021 TAL Hero Awards. “At TAL World Kindness Day 2022, we are excited to share inspiring stories from diverse filmmakers worldwide, helping to change the way we see each other through film.”
Proceeds generated from TAL World Kindness Day 2022 will support local non-profits, women, youth, and individuals in need. To register for TAL World Kindness Day 2022 and donate, visit https://www.touchalife.org
Zach Taiji
Steelhead Design for Touch-A-Life Foundation
+1 360-477-3194
zach@steelhead.design
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other