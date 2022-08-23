Vroom Delivery and PDI Strengthen Ties Through New Omnichannel Shopping Initiatives
New integrations for convenience stores enable digital coupons and menu automation, with more to come in loyaltyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vroom Delivery, a leading provider of proprietary e-commerce software for the convenience retail industry, and PDI, a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, originally announced their partnership in 2020 to bring online ordering and delivery to convenience stores around the country. The two organizations now are announcing additional integrations across a range of products and services to bring more in-store technologies online.
The expanded collaboration kickstarts with two new integrations launched this summer. These include a digital CPG rebate program through the PDI Offer Network and an Automated Menu Management (AMM) service from Vroom powered by an inventory integration with PDI.
The PDI Offer Network integration allows customers to quickly find digital rebate coupons when searching for products online through Vroom and then have those rebates paid directly to their Venmo or PayPal accounts with no reconciliation needed by the retailer. The process is fully automated, with neither the store nor the customer needing to take any further action after checking out to receive the rebates.
The Automated Menu Management (AMM) service from Vroom allows retailers that track item-level inventory to fully automate their online menus. More than a simple inventory integration, this new offering matches PDI inventory reports with Vroom’s proprietary CPG database of hundreds of thousands of products—including images, sanitized product descriptions, and online categorizations—to fully automate menus with zero maintenance or administrative work required by retailers. The result is that each store’s online menu is reflective of exactly what is available in-store on any given day and leads to a product offering that is often 10 times larger than what is available on other e-commerce channels such as third-party marketplaces.
“We are excited for these additional integrations with PDI,” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. “Our goal is to create a seamless omnichannel shopping experience where customers can utilize all the same rewards and technologies online as they would in-store, and these integrations help get us there. We’ve created a special e-commerce experience, and we can’t wait to see how shoppers respond to the new capabilities.”
Vroom and PDI also have finalized a loyalty integration that enables online customers who are in-store loyalty members to earn rewards through their digital purchases and then redeem those rewards online. This program is expected to launch later this summer.
“These latest developments are designed to create a seamless experience throughout the c-store, and they’re simply the start of what’s to come,” said Brian Jefferson, SVP & GM Payments and Loyalty, PDI. “PDI is committed to additional integrations with Vroom in loyalty and private label debit, as together we improve operational efficiencies for convenience retailers.”
