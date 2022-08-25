Pouches By Alahta is a chic and functional brand that delivers an innovative solution to store hair care accessories.
Pouches By Alahta provides solutions for those needing a stylish way to store their hair accessories.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get organized and enrich your self-confidence with a pouch perfect for those on the go. Pouches By Alahta does that and more with their innovative hairbrush/comb pouch made from high-quality fabric in a beautiful assortment of colors and prints. The brand is a creative solution for those looking for an easy way to store their haircare essentials while keeping items organized and free of shedding hair.
With families having more responsibilities and busier schedules, it is essential to be well organized. Pouches By Alahta is the remedy for all. The pouch was designed to accommodate different hairbrushes/combs of different shapes and sizes. The material used allows the pouch to have cleverly crafted cleaning options, letting consumers machine wash or wipe clean.
Originating from the thought of providing a simple solution to a common problem of many, “Where did I put my hairbrush/comb?” Pouches By Alahta preserves time and leads to essential lifestyle habits. Easy to store in a purse, gym bag, luggage, school backpack, and more, CEO Athalia Monae states, “Being organized creates discipline, confidence, and productivity.” Limitless in options, Pouches By Alahta isn’t a one-size hairbrush/comb pouch. Each pouch is designed to allow consumers to store items of various shapes and sizes.
For more information and to purchase a Pouches By Alahta pouch, visit their website.
About Pouches By Alahta
Derived from the genius mind of Athalia Monae, she is actively involved in the community. When not working on designs or seeking fabric for Pouches By Alahta, she advocates and has speaking engagements with Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit organization that provides nutritious meals to malnourished children in 70 countries. A percentage from each sale from Alahta will be donated to FMSC.
