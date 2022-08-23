PROPS Center and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA and OSHA compliance to dental practices

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider, Abyde, announces its latest partnership with PROPS Center, offering a complete user-friendly compliance software solution to PROPS Center’s customers.

The collaboration between Abyde and PROPS Center opens the door to assist PROPS Center customers with implementing easier compliance practices. By adding the combo of Abyde’s HIPAA and OSHA solutions to PROPS Center’s one-stop shop, customers will have access to more resources to enable them to focus on their patients. The partnership will assist Connecticut dental offices by meeting compliance standards, better securing their patients' health data, establishing an overall business baseline for practices and setting safety and health standards for policies and procedures.

Abyde's new approach to HIPAA and OSHA compliance assists practices through necessary compliance standards such as the Security Risk Analysis (HIPAA), a Facility Risk Assessment (OSHA), training for doctors and employees, keeping track of safety and health with logs, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and much more. As industry leaders, the software provides practices with the tools and assistance they need to achieve stress-free compliance.

"We are thrilled to have PROPS Center join our partner network and be among the first to adopt our OSHA solution," stated Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. "Given the importance of OSHA and HIPAA in the dentistry profession, putting the two together sets any practice up to dominate compliance. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and solution with PROPS Center customers for many years to come!"

“PROPS Center is very excited to begin our strategic partnership with Abyde. This collaboration gives Connecticut oral health professionals the ability to protect their practices and be HIPAA and OSHA compliant,” said Kathlene Gerrity, Executive Director of The PROPS Center.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. Since then, Abyde has recently launched our OSHA solution and is working hard every day to deliver the perfect compliance solution! For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About PROPS Center

The PROPS Center was designed specifically to help small businesses adapt to the new environment that exists since COVID-19 ravaged our world. The landscape for businesses is vastly different – inflation, supply chain issues, work force shortages and increasing pressure to operate more effectively and efficiently. When you are trying to focus on your core business – whether that be healthcare or another sector – the details of running a business can detract from time spent with your patients, clients, customers.

PROPS Center is here to support businesses by saving you that most valuable resource: your time. We have done the research, vetted the partners, worked the deals to get you the best possible products and services at a great price point. Our goal is to enable you to achieve maximum efficiency, reduce margins and find resources that will be responsive when you need them.

Watch this site and follow us on social media because new partners are added regularly. We are excited to help you get back to work, and bring you confidence and peace of mind in finding smart solution to your business’ needs. And our ultimate goal is to save you time, ensure quality, and achieve that elusive work/life balance.

Let us know how we are doing! Want a product or service not here? Please tell us. Looking for a better option in a specific category? Suggestions welcome! Frustrated by a service? We’d like to know. Thank you for taking a look at the PROPS Center and utilizing the services offered by our growing roster of partners.

