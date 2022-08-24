AEPONYX Launches Products for Data Centers
AEPONYX Inc. has begun shipping evaluation kits for its Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.™ 2).
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEPONYX Inc., a privately held developer of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) for telecom and datacom markets has begun shipping evaluation kits for its Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.™ 2).
— Philippe Babin, CEO
AEPONYX’s Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.™ 2) combines optical sensing and switching in an innovative and user-friendly platform for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing data centers to ensure quality of service where reliable high-speed communication direct to the servers is essential. AEPONYX’s solution allows operators to monitor the network link health and automatically switch to a secondary source if a transceiver failure is detected. Operators can reduce unplanned downtime and prevent the associated revenue loss because of such failures.
“The ability to ensure quality of service and have a failover solution enables data centers to create the high performance, fault tolerant networks needed for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC),” explained Philippe Babin, the Chief Executive Officer of AEPONYX. “Finding the balance between operational expenses and quality of service is a challenge for data centers. The cost of implementing a failover is much less than the potential cost of downtime,” explained Mr. Babin.
AEPONYX resource optical configuration switches work in failover scenarios with 200G and 400G transceivers while maintaining existing throughput and performance. The AEPONYX failover solution can be easily located in existing server racks and can be installed closer to the server or network switch. For very space-constrained applications the reconfigurable optical configuration switch (R.O.C.S.™ 2) can be supplied as an expansion card to be installed directly inside the server.
“With the increasing cost of high-speed transceivers, it is very important for data centers to minimize their replacement and the cost of real estate in a data center is precious,” added Mr. Babin. “Our evaluation kits offer a simple, self-contained flexible evaluation system that can allow multiple switch and sensing configurations that includes monitoring and reporting capabilities. The evaluation kits help AEPONYX, and our partners define the best form factor needed for data center racks and for both fiber and cabling management,” outlined Mr. Babin.
About AEPONYX, Inc.
Founded in 2012 and financed with 22M in venture capital money AEPONYX has built a team of photonics experts and Research and Development professionals in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Having spent a decade in research and development, AEPONYX is now generating revenues and selling a Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) platform combining the benefits of Silicon Nitride (SiN) and Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS). The AEPONYX PIC platform finds applications in telecom, datacom, life science, automotive, and quantum markets.
AEPONYX offers tunable optical filtering/switching (TOF/S) platform combining the low-loss of silicon nitride (SiN) waveguides with an innovative, proprietary design for thermo-optically tuned wavelength selectivity.
AEPONYX also offers a Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.™ 2) combining optical sensing and switching in an innovative and user-friendly platform for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers to ensure quality of service where reliable high-speed communication directly to the servers is essential.
Working with leading-edge component suppliers, AEPONYX leverages expertise in hybrid integration and photonic wire bonding to bring to market products on a SiN platform with lasers with higher power output, bursting capabilities, ultra-low noise level, or a specific wavelength range. AEPONYX believes that its photonic wire bonding capability is the technology to solve the industry’s hybrid integration puzzle.
Expertise in active or passive alignment of components has always been the traditional approach. AEPONYX’s photonic wire bonding is the future. Building complex products, like next-generation sensors or quantum sensors, requires expertise in PIC design and manufacturing, electronic design, opto-electronic packaging, design for testing and for manufacturing. This is AEPONYX’s expertise.
