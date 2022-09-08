EmsanaRx and Cleveland Clinic Collaborate to Bring Transparency to Pharmacy Benefits

EmsanaRx, PBC Cleveland Clinic

Health system will serve as advisor under new agreement focused on improving access to and cost of prescription drugs

LOUISVILLE, KY, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmsanaRx, a public benefit corporation, and Cleveland Clinic have announced a first-of-its-kind strategic affiliation today. This collaboration will align EmsanaRx with Cleveland Clinic to further both organizations’ mission of providing cost-effective, high-quality care.

Cleveland Clinic will advise clinicians and multidisciplinary teams at EmsanaRx to support the company’s formulary development and utilization management programs and inform some of its benefit offerings. The health system will provide outside perspective on the clinical value of new and existing medications, treatments and therapies, based on its best practices for patient care and expertise in the latest technologies and innovations in healthcare.

This strategic affiliation creates opportunities to provide new treatments to patients, lower prescription drug costs and expand clinical programs. Its goals include delivering reliable information, and improving quality and patient satisfaction to EmsanaRx’s large employer clients and the lives they serve. EmsanaRx will ensure members’ needs are met and drive clinical decision making.

“Through this collaboration, we can improve how effectively we serve our large employer clients. Management of pharmacy benefits is complex. EmsanaRx provides a better member experience with less disruption and we can advance the industry to benefit our communities by working together on programs like this,” said Greg Baker, co-founder and CEO of EmsanaRx. “This agreement allows us to remain true to our mission and vision by bringing a world class clinical expertise to drive superior outcomes.”

As the only pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) built by employers, EmsanaRx’s mission is to bring clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. EmsanaRx is committed to delivering a clinically focused, transparent and easy-to-use pharmacy benefit experience to its members.

"Cleveland Clinic is bringing to this affiliation a patients-first approach to EmsanaRx in a time where employers and individuals are increasingly sensitive to the rise in pharmacy spending. We prioritize transparency, quality care and improving the health of every population and believe this partnership will further those efforts,” Bruce Rogen, M.D., chief medical officer, Cleveland Clinic Employee Health Plan, commented.

EmsanaRx is the first company launched by Emsana Health, an innovation studio created by the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) to tackle the largest problems facing employers today. PBGH is a nonprofit coalition of nearly 40 large private employers and public health care purchasers committed to transforming healthcare nationwide.

“Our members told us they find most pharmacy benefits programs to be opaque, increasingly expensive and of varying clinical quality. They asked us to come up with a better solution,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of PBGH. “Large employers are very interested in EmsanaRx’s work to bring pharmacy benefit management back in line with the needs of their employees by offering greater flexibility and the ability to manage their drug spending. We believe working with Cleveland Clinic can help employers achieve this.”



About EmsanaRx

EmsanaRx is a pharmacy benefit manager that partners with large, self-funded employers to deliver patient-centric pharmacy benefits with a mission to improve health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. EmsanaRx is part of the Emsana Health group of companies, which is majority owned by the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a non-profit coalition of nearly 40 large, private employers and public health care purchasers committed to transforming health care nationwide. Learn more at www.emsanaRx.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/emsanaRx. News and resources available at https://emsanarx.com/pharmacy-benefit-manager/.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

