Global Single-cell Analysis Market Report (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina and Fluidigm Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global single-cell analysis market.

This report focuses on single-cell analysis market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the single-cell analysis market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global single-cell analysis market is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $2.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The single-cell analysis market is expected to grow to $4.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10X Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Novogene Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Luminex Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

The single-cell analysis market consists of sales of single-cell analysis products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in conducting research and experimental development in single-cell analysis. Single-cell analysis is the study of transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, cell interactions, and metabolomics at the level of a single cell. It helps in standardizing and automating the workflows with information useful in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer.

The main types of single-cell analysis are consumables and instruments. Consumables are used in exosome analysis, research and genetic exploration, and isolation of RNA and DNA. The workflow of single-cell analysis is single-cell isolation & library preparation, downstream analysis, data analysis using techniques such as flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microscopy, mass spectrometry, other techniques. There are various applications of single-cell analysis such as cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, in-vitro fertilization, and other applications. The end-users are academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories.

North America was the largest region in the single-cell analysis market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single-cell analysis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The single-cell analysis market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides single-cell analysis market statistics, including single-cell analysis industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a single-cell analysis market share, detailed single-cell analysis market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the single-cell analysis industry. This single-cell analysis market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The growing focus on personalized medicine across the globe is contributing to the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Personalized medicine is a medical practice that uses a genetic profile of a particular individual to make decisions for the treatment of a disease and also for the prevention and diagnosis of the disease for that specific individual. The single-cell analysis could help in the treatment of various diseases by giving deep insights into the needs of individual patients, the nature of the disease, and the personalized treatment for it.

Thus, more patients are opting for personalized medicines for themselves. For example, according to the survey conducted in July 2021, by Dosis, a dosing platform provider, of 1,000 people, 85% of patients think that personalized medicine will improve care for them and 80% of patients think that personalized medicine should be available for all. Hence, the increasing focus on personalized medicine is supporting the growth of the market.

Companies in the single-cell analysis market are focusing on technological advancements to deliver intact and viable single cells. With the help of technological advancements, companies in the market are maintaining sample integrity through shipping, storage, and processing, increasing the recovery rates of delicate cells, and also eliminating the need for specialized instruments.

For example, in October 2021, PerkinElmer, a US-based company engaged in diagnostics, food, environmental and industrial testing, and, life science research, along with Honeycomb Biotechnologies, a US-based company involved in single-cell genomic analysis, launched HIVET scRNAseq solution which a portable, single-use and handheld device that allows gentle capture, robust storage, and ease in processing for the analysis of single-cell samples.

It has RNA-Seq libraries from a variety of cell types, including fragile and labile cells such as granulocytes, nephrons, hepatocytes, and neurons. The HIVE system is simple to use and offers potential for laboratories conducting fundamental, translational, clinical, and preclinical research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Single-cell Analysis Market Characteristics

3. Single-cell Analysis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Single-cell Analysis

5. Single-cell Analysis Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Single-cell Analysis Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Single-cell Analysis Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Single-cell Analysis Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, Segmentation By Workflow, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Single-cell isolation and library preparation

Downstream Analysis

Data Analysis

6.3. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, Segmentation By Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Flow Cytometry

Next Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microscopy

Mass Spectrometry

Other Techniques

6.4. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cancer

Immunology

Neurology

Stem cell

Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

In-vitro fertilization

Other Applications

6.5. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Academic and Research Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

7. Single-cell Analysis Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

