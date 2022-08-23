Electric Royalties Provides Update on Lithium Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. ELECELECF ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Lithium assets comprise 40% of our royalty portfolio so we are tremendously encouraged by the 350% increase in lithium prices over the past 12 months1. In the last quarter alone, more than $200 million has been raised for the advancement of these assets. Not only has there been encouraging results announced at the Cancet and Seymour Lake lithium projects, but of paramount importance is the progress at the Authier project. Sayona Mining's North American Lithium operation, which is expected to integrate Authier, is fully financed to restart production and to develop Authier, and has completed 30% of the plant and equipment upgrades. We expect Authier to be the first of our lithium assets (royalties) to enter production."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on July 21, 2022:

Authier Lithium Project (0.5% Gross Metal Royalty) - Sayona Mining Limited SYA ("Sayona") announced on August 4, 2022 that it has further advanced its planned restart of spodumene (lithium) production at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada, with approximately 30% of plant and equipment upgrades now completed. Sayona is on track to recommence production at NAL in Q1 2023, becoming the only local lithium supplier in North America, after having committed around $100 million to the restart. Sayona plans to combine mineralized material produced from Authier with mineralized material at the nearby NAL site, with a goal to facilitate improvement in plant performance and economics. A pre-feasibility study for NAL integrates Authier - on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.5% gross metal royalty - with the NAL operation into Sayona's Abitibi Lithium Hub. A feasibility study for NAL-Authier is underway.



David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

1 https://tradingeconomics.com/commodities

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik

CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.

Phone: (604) 364‐3540

Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com

www.electricroyalties.com

Scott Logan

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Phone: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

Email: slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

www.renmarkfinancial.com

