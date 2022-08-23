Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,998 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Oppos­es SEC’s New Pro­posed Rule as Uncon­sti­tu­tion­al, Dri­ving Left-Wing Agenda

Attorney General Paxton joined a West Virginia-led comment letter opposing a proposed SEC rule that would institute new unconstitutional requirements on ESG-related investment advisors and companies. The new rule mandates that funds disclose the greenhouse gas emissions of their portfolio, among other arduous requirements. This thinly-veiled attempt to target certain industries not only violates the First Amendment and the SEC’s materiality requirement, but it also threatens to limit investment in the vital energy sectors that the American people depend upon.

The letter spotlights how the proposed rule goes far beyond the scope of the SEC’s pro-consumer regulatory authority and instead allows it to push a radical social agenda. “Federal securities laws are a vital protection for investors across America,” the letter reads. “But now, the SEC has become more and more aggressive in implementing a political agenda untethered from its statutory mission. Beyond the legal problems in the Proposed Rule, the Proposed Rule worryingly ignores the interests of everyday Americans. We urge you to step away from imposing burdensome new requirements that only make investing more expensive. The Proposed Rule must not be finalized.”

This letter follows similar Paxton-led efforts against the SEC earlier this summer.

To read the letter click here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Oppos­es SEC’s New Pro­posed Rule as Uncon­sti­tu­tion­al, Dri­ving Left-Wing Agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.