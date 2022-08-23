Human Element Partners with Stover & Company to Launch Best-in-Class Magento - Adobe Commerce Website

Stover & Company's New Website

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based eCommerce integrator builds improved shopping experience for bakery & confectionery customers

Our new site looks phenomenal and gives our customers an elevated shopping experience. We're excited to continue to work with Human Element to add even more new features and grow our online presence.” — Ryan Stover, President & CEO

ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element, Inc. (HEi), a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce platform integrator, is excited to announce a partnership with Stover & Company. The two worked together to build a new eCommerce website for the distributor of bakery and confectionery supplies at stovercompany.com which launched earlier this month.

The goal of the new website, built on Magento - Adobe Commerce, is to provide a better customer experience and drive revenue. Serving both direct consumers and B2B organizations, the Stover & Company website allows businesses to place the larger orders that are essential to supplying their operations.

Speedier performance and ease of navigation are just a couple of the benefits of the redesigned site. Many features were added:

- A new mega menu provides clear and easy navigation so customers can find their favorite products quickly and easily.

- Payment options have increased and include: PayPal, Apple Pay, Klarna, and more.

- Address autocomplete functionality reduces address errors and speeds up customer checkout.

- An integration with MailChimp provides the ability to send automated newsletter and abandoned cart emails to re-engage customers.

- A Single Sign-On (SSO) connection with Google allows customers to use their Google credentials to access their Stover & Company account.

- The implementation of Google Analytics 4 provides improved web analytics.

- Adobe Sensei gives real-time AI-driven product recommendations to improve average order value and customer engagement.

- Custom product detail page designs provide the right level of information to customers depending on the product type.

"Our new website looks phenomenal," said Ryan Stover, President & CEO. "The updated product descriptions, new imagery, and branded on-page content give our customers an elevated shopping experience. We're excited to continue to work with Human Element to add even more new features and grow our online presence."

“Launching the Stover & Company website is really exciting for our team,” said Human Element Managing Partner, Ben Lorenz. “We enjoyed partnering with this family-owned business and coming together to deliver a customer experience that we’re all proud of. I look forward to building continued success with the team at Stover.”

Future plans for the partnership include integrating Stover & Company’s Enterprise Relationship Management (ERP) software with the website and search engine optimization (SEO) services.

About Human Element

Human Element, Inc. has been serving the unique needs of its North American clients, creating success for B2B and B2C online stores since 2004. While rooted in development and support for leading eCommerce technologies, Human Element has evolved to deliver a full spectrum of services—from strategic consulting to digital marketing—to clients with whom it forms long-term, strategic partnerships.

Through its continued growth as an Adobe Silver Solution Partner with more than 50 Magento certifications on staff, professional partnerships with technology leaders, and an emphasis on the value of human connections, the company continues to prove its status as a premier service provider in the ever-changing digital commerce industry.

Human Element is a seven-times recipient of the FastTrack award from Ann Arbor SPARK, as well as the Inc 5000 designation for four years running, in recognition of consistent year-over-year growth.